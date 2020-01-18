The Top 10 trusted PHP development companies to watch out for in 2020

Indubitably, PHP is one of the most applauded server-side scripting languages which has been used by developers for developing effective and functional websites and web applications. These days, many companies are offering PHP development services to clients. Hence, it would be an arduous job for you to choose the right development company for your project. There should a plethora of qualities that a PHP development company must possess. In this article, we are curated the top 10 PHP development companies in India that you should check for your web development project.





Collonmade has an impressive portfolio and profile in the field of the software development industry. The company is known for its high quality of coding. The company has immense experience in Blockchain and Website development. The company solves all the intricated problems on the web by using various clear and effective PHP solutions. Collonmade offers the most affordable and high-quality mobile and web programming services to clients. The company has a talented pool of professional web & mobile app developers and it has already owned several accolades for its outstanding work.





Founder:- Vikas Suthar

Founded:- 2016

Services Offered:- Web Development, Mobile App Development, Angular JS Development, Pwa Development, Chatbot Development

Key Clients:- Agea Akkam Global Educational Assistance, MTBDoz, DealSquad, Nexgen

Locations:- India, Usa

Email:- contact@collonmade.com, hr@collonmade.com

Phone Number:- 91 70962 21959





The company has a professional and proficient team which has a huge experience in technology. The team is well-equipped to help the clients in creating a better and customized product through the latest technology. Over the past few years, the company has catered to serve small, medium, and large companies for their PHP development needs. All the technical experts first understand the needs of your business and then, use their imagination to deliver the best solutions for your firm which can boost up your business goals and profit.





Founded:- 2011

Services Offered:- Web Development, Mobile App Development, CMS & E commerce

Key Clients:- Mangalam, Click Bike, Money Pots, Kabir Restaurant

Locations:- India, Canada

Email:- info@excelsiortechnologies.com

Phone Number:- 91 9033055100, +91 9375555100





Vrinsoft has made a name as one of the leading PHP development companies in India as well as abroad. The team of Vrinsoft consists of technology professionals and business strategies that collaborate across 7 offices to serve clients during each stage of the development cycle. In-house development team ensuring technology updates on recurring timespan to serve influence web, software, and mobile app stores solutions. This Indian development company has 7+ branches outside India with an astounding portfolio and that’s why the clients prefer and choose this company as their outsourcing technology partner. In 2018, the company has owned an award in the Most Cost-Effective WEB-APP Development Company in India.





Founder:- Jay Patel

Founded:- 2009

Services Offered:- Mobile App Development, Website Development, E-Commerce Development, PHP Development, Software Development

Key Clients:- Ubuy amazon Mitsubishi Motors, Onetouch Protect, Marriott

Locations:- India, USA, UK

Email:- sales@vrinsofts.com

Phone Number:- 91 72279 06117, 91 72279 06119, 1-818-495-2777





Incepted in 2008, ARE Infotech is a reputed IT company in Ahmedabad. ARE InfoTech is one of the leading solution providers which is specialized in web, mobile, and technology services. The company creates eye-catching and engaging websites that can deliver successful SEO campaigns. ARE InfoTech is headquartered in Ahmedabad, and it has its marketing office in Udaipur. It also has its branch offices in Australia, UK, USA, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Canada.





Founded:- 2008

Services Offered:- Web solution, SEO Services, Social Media Promotion, Digital marketing, Android Application development

Key Clients:- IIM Ahmedabad, Sterling Hospital, Hotel Peace, Revas corporation, IIM Nagpur, HR Yug

Locations:- Ahmedabad

Email:- contact@areinfotech.com

Phone Number:- 079-40038505, + 91 9106818493





Over the past 9 years, Infilon is creating various websites and mobile apps for clients in Ahmedabad, India and other parts of the world. Infilon transforms your idea into creative and alluring web designing in such a way that can look good and boost up your business growth. The company has extensive expertise in niche technology services. The range of services that you can expect from this company are Web design and development, Website redesigning, Custom application software development, Product development, SEO (search engine optimization), E-commerce solutions and many more.





Founded:- 2010

Services Offered:- Responsive Website Design, Mobile App Development, Software Development, Wordpress Development, IoT Development

Key Clients:- Vidal Health, Sundarvan, IIM Ahmedabad, CEE - Centre for Environmental Education

Locations:- India, South Melbourne

Email:- info@infilon.com

Phone Number:- +91-95100 16999, +91-99044 69794





Established in 2013, this company has the vision to be recognized as a leading software service provider with great quality, excellence, and innovation. The company is known to use the latest technologies to build modern solutions with amazing features. Customer satisfaction is the top-notch priority of the company. The company doesn’t treat quality assurance & customer satisfaction as a department; they consider it as their entire company.





Founder:- Nikunj Shingala

Founded:- 2013

Services Offered:- Web App Development, Mobile App Development, UX / UI Design

Key Clients:- Weight Plate, MyKomms, Callyzer

Locations:- India, USA

Email:- info@websoptimization.com

Phone Number:- +91 942 808 8175





Though this is a privately held start-up, still it has recognized as a leader in the field of technology services with its highly regarded global client base. The company combines brilliantly designed interfaces with strictly tested code to create a masterpiece for your business. The company provides remarkable solutions in multiple industries such as healthcare, recruitment, real estate, retail, automotive, corporate sector and e-commerce.





Founder:- Sahin Mansuri

Founded:- 2001

Services Offered:- Software Development, Mobile App Development, Web Solution

Cloud Solution, eCommerce Development, SEO Services, Full Stack Development

Key Clients:- ICICI, sanofi, Jocky, British Colombia

Locations:- India, USA

Email:- info@perceptionsystem.com

Phone Number:- +91 79 48974331





The company provides outstanding solutions in design, software engineering, maintenance and consulting. From 2009, the company is serving its clients unswervingly. All the team members of the company are very dedicated to their work and that’s why it has owned many awards year after year. Since the company has sufficient experiences in software and designing, hence it can create meaningful and tailor-made projects for the clients.





Founder:- Dhimen Vora

Founded:- 2009

Services Offered:- CMS & E-Commerce, Mobile Development, PHP Development

.Net Development, Angular JS Development, Node JS Development

Key Clients:- S-ANCIAL - FINANCE, JAINA CONVENTION, BASELINE DENTAL CARE

Locations:- India

Email:- info@arhamtechnosoft.com

Phone Number:- (+91) 794 009 4183, (+91) 989 886 3554, (+1) 862 955 5783





Established in 2003, Hidden Brains offers enterprise IT solutions and good quality custom application development solutions to the clients. The company has finished more than 3757+ web applications for clients worldwide across 39+ sectors. The company provides services in manufacturing, energy, logistics, healthcare, media and entertainment industries.





Founder:- Vikash Chhawchharia

Founded:- 2003

Services Offered:- Custom Web Application Development, Mobile Application Development, Cloud - DevOps Development, Chatbot App Development

Key Clients:- BrightSky, Online Movie Booking Platform, ConnectO App

Locations:- India, USA, Norway

Email:- biz@hiddenbrains.com

Phone Number:- +91-989-802-1433





This is another leading firm in India which delivers fast-performing, robust, and well-designed solutions that can successfully meet the ever-growing trends of the market. The company always tries to improve the overall growth of the client's business in this competitive era. The company is decked up with innovative ideas and skilful professionals and that’s why it can deliver a product with utmost perfection.





Founder:- Prashant Sengar

Founded:- 2008

Services Offered:- Web Design & Development, Mobile Application

Key Clients:- Web Development, Android Application Development, Mobile Application Development

Locations:- India, USA

Email:- sales@sparxitsolutions.com

Phone Number:- +91-(120) 473-5100





These are the top 10 trusted PHP development companies in India who will give you a seamless development for your project. You can get in touch with any of them to fulfil your dream project.



























