The year 2019 is going to be a remarkable year as far as the recruitment scenario is considered with new trends emerging in the HR domain. In light of the above statement, this article assumes significance and hence we have listed out some of the key recruitment trends, which are going to shape the IT industry. These trends would definitely help enhance your current recruitment strategy, aimed to attract the best talent.





Let’s have a look at the top trends:





Recruitment marketing

Recruitment marketing is mainly meant to actively implement the right marketing strategies in recruiting, aimed to nurture and attract the best talent to your company. This is one of the top recruiting trends in the market and companies that embrace this trend would be the top gainers this year.





Inbound recruiting

This refers to the marketing strategy, aimed to attract the talent to ensure that they select your company as their preferred employer. The primary objective of inbound recruiting is to attract, convert and engage candidates so that they stick to your company for a longer period. This trend is applicable for companies looking for a matured hiring strategy that is going to earn rewards in the long run.





Employer branding

Employer branding refers to the trend where you showcase the reputation of your company from a recruitment perspective and how much value an employee could gain working in your organization. This trend is gaining steam as generating a good employer brand is required for attracting the top talent to your organization.





Candidate’s perception & experience

This refers to the current, past and future candidates’ opinions about your organization’s hiring process. It is measured in term of the candidates’ feelings, attitudes and actions they experience during the complete hiring process. This is important because a candidate who shares a positive experience in the entire recruitment process would certainly accept your job offer, likely to make a comeback if he or she leaves or even refers others to your organization.





Good talent database

Maintaining a good talent pool is a great asset for a company. And whenever there’s a new opening, your recruiter can easily search the candidate from the talent pool, interview and subsequently hire him/her, saving a lot of time and money. Hence, this one trend is rapidly picking up and most of the employers are channelizing their resources to generate a good talent database.





Candidate’s relationship management­­

Managing and improving good relationships with current and future candidates refers to candidate relationship management. This trend is relatively new and is gaining rapid traction since you can devise innovative ways to attract the best talent.





Social recruitment

This refers to leveraging various social media channels for hiring the best talent. This helps you to search the right candidates, forge a good relationship with them and encourage them to apply for your job positions.





Automation tools in recruitment

Automation tools refer to the software that can be used to automate the complete recruitment cycle. The current trend is to leverage the right automation tools to pick up the perfect hires among the pool of eligible candidates. In other words, these tools help in searching, attracting, engaging and hiring the applicants. This way, your entire recruitment process gets simplified, while saving an enormous amount of time and resources. ­­





Analytics-driven recruitment

This trend refers to taking recruitment decisions, based on the data generated through automated HR tools such as applicants tracking system (ATS) and recruitment marketing platforms (RMP). This trend is gaining importance since the recruitment data can generate great insights about guiding you where your hiring strategy has failed and how you need to improve. This way, you can improve your hiring strategy, in line with your organizational objectives.





Employee referrals

This is one of the most effective ways to attract the best hires and fill open positions. Research has proved that HR managers spend less time to hire and onboard the referred candidates than candidates, hired through conventional methods.





Collaborative hiring

This type of hiring is not confined to your HR department only, but teams from other departments also actively take part to search and recruit the best talent. This provides more transparency in the recruitment process with a greater chance of getting the right candidates at the right time to fill your open positions.

Based on these trends, the HR teams should plan their hiring strategies, which are aligned with the overall organizational and business growth of a company.



