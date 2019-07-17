"Transforming Lives" - No Peripheral Route to Success

We all wish to transform! We all want the intelligence which brings an ability within to adapt that one spontaneous change. We all want to influence our own corner of the world of vicissitudes where we are impuissant to dig deep within and conquer the cognitive dissonance aroused by inconsistent beliefs and behavior.





Our behavioral pattern can be strengthened by reorienting the concept of “courage-change-self-reflection” which will break the chain of ruinous thoughts and petrified opinions and free your soul from the fallacious reality.





The Chain of Ruinous thoughts and perception

“No Greater lie was ever told,” that it’s the environment or the events, i.e. certain episodes in life which control our lives and have shaped us who we are today. It is not the episodes in life that shape us, but it is our belief system as to what those events mean; how we interpret them – that shapes us who we are and what are we going to become tomorrow. Beliefs are what makes the remarkable difference between a rejoicing contribution lifetime and misery and devastation. It is the “belief” are what causes an individual become an Alpha; while other “leads the lives of confusion”.





Change is inevitable, so go beyond the way you live, don’t let your limited belief cage you in. Optimize a foundation of lifestyle filled with love, courage, trust, contentment, passion, inspiration, vitality, peace, abundance, nurturing relationships, purpose, prosperity and any other wonderful feeling you wish to experience, by trusting your instincts and seeing every challenges as an opportunity thus, “Failure is the opportunity to turn your wounds into wisdom”.





Knowledge is the true meaning of wisdom

In times of great struggles in life, having a resilient spirit becomes an asset that seems to transform very challenge into desire opportunities for growth and development.





Can Transformation Happen Overnight?





Growth is gradual and painful, Change is painful but nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong. Good things take time to happen. If you are approaching to improve mental and physical well-being, then quality transformation takes time but definitely an exciting and a fruitful process! The good news is a small positive thought can change you overnight; to embark upon such self-transformation journey, you can get rid of the mediocrity mindset overnight by taking “baby steps” which ensures your success.





In the race of rats, be the turtle





If you know what you want to achieve in life, then you self-inspire to change for the good. The art of life lies in constant motivation to readjust ourselves to our dynamic surroundings. “Transformation is nothing but a creative process and creativity requires courage, a highly prized virtue to success”.





Let us see below how we can fabricate courage and a strong foundation of Self Transformation, bit-by-bit.





Positive Affirmations and Gratitude to Unstoppable Courage – A new age terminology refers to primarily fostering the belief of positive mental attitude and self-empowerment. Affirmations are the pronouncement of phrases governing to assertiveness. The life truly stems from our thoughts which we translate into words and eventually action in order to manifest our intention. Strong affirmation purify our thoughts and cultivate the standard of thinking. Affirmation restructure the dynamics of our brain so that we truly begin to think positively.





Strong "Affirmation" is the gateway to success





Affirmations like – “I M Possible”, nothing is impossible

- I am a creative architect of my life and only I can build the strong foundation as per my will.

- RIP my past and hello to the promising Future.

- God has given me immense talent and I will utilize it to get what I deserve

- My business is growing, expanding and thriving

- My ability to conquer my challenges is limitless; my potential to succeed is infinite.

- Against all the odd, despite all the obstacles, I AM GOING TO MAKE IT.





Be grateful – Nothing is mine and everything is of yours is the prayer should be offered daily to the divine. “Thankful pleasing”. Gratitude releases endorphins in your body which makes you feel good. The sense of gratitude helps you to cope up with stress and opens the door to immense happiness.





Affirmations should be recited daily, whenever you feel weak, you will notice the gradual positive change in your behavior.





Be grateful with a grace of "Gratitude"





Upgrade your Belief System to match your vision – Belief is that sense of certitude makes us tap into the resources that allows us to produce the intelligent & remarkable results. We all have the answers within us for virtually anything in the world or we have the access to those answers which we try to source through others. Our belief are the glasses through which we view the world and anticipate what is likely to unfold by the destiny. Thus, our behavior should always be loyal to our belief.





To Create a Long term change – First believe – We can change now

Second believe – We are responsible for our own deeds.

Third Believe – Something must change

Fourth – We must not believe that things must change, but believe in “I must change it”.

Fifth believe – Only we are the source of the change.





Transformation depends upon Integrity and virtue – “Love yourself first” and “Respect yourself first” and then to others. It is a positive influential interaction between the belief and behavior toward ourselves. Feeling good about ourselves and maintaining positive “self-esteem” is the most powerful and dominating motivator in the universe. The more you feel good about yourself the more you become persuasive. To maintain the Self-integrity you must take a potential step to sacrifice your habits which is a threat to your behavioral pattern and lead to self-destruction. It is the cognitive dissonance where a discomfort zone mentally arises from holding two or more inconsistent habits generally leads to conflict in between our behavioral pattern and belief. For example, if you believe binge drinking, smoking or drug abuse is devastating for health but you still continue to do it, you experience a conflict between your behavior and belief.





Release your self from "Self Sabotaging"

We can reduce cognitive dissonance – By reducing slowly the importance of the contradictory belief.

- Focus on more empowering beliefs that offset the dissonant belief or behavior.

- Finding right source to change your mindset for e.g. The Right Role Model.

- Rationalization and denial when you feel like consuming unhealthy substances.





Make your life a Mission with a perfect vision - If you don’t have a clear depiction for the life you want to spend in future then you will be unable to encompass your mission statements in life. We must all have that clear mental picture, where we see us standing in the next 5 or 10 years and as per the vision statement we can set our mission principles and values for our actions’ and behaviors’ of how we want to start accomplishing till we actually reach their.





Mapping out the "Success"

Exercise for Physical & Mental Well-being – The most crucial part in the cycle of transforming regime is the physical activities. Our body is actually meant to move, it craves for exercise. Workouts like Cardio, Yoga or Gym helps sweat up can manage physical and mental stress by burning the calories and the stress in the form of sweat. Along with the physical outcome, Regular exercise can have a profoundly positive impact on depression, anxiety, ADHD, and more. It also relieves stress, improves memory, helps you sleep better, and boosts your overall mood. While exercising, it body releases two essential elements “endorphins and serotonin” which vastly improve cognition's due to oxygen flow into the brain, which reduces brain-bound free radicals.





When you look good, you feel good.





Human spirit is the strongest of all, than any odds that can happen to it. Nobody just can’t beat that soul within who don’t wants to give up. Don’t let the today’s trouble bring you down and don’t let the life’s obstacles let you fear. “Believe in your heart that you deserve to live a life full of passion, purpose, magic and miracles.” - Signing Off!







