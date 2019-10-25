The Ultimate Guide to Become a Blogger or Story Writer

You may have dreamed of becoming a striking writer since you could scribble on the walls with chili sauce. Taking a writing career ahead is a challenging task. People seek advice from every other person under these circumstances.





The suggestions focus on the writing process and all that. Well, forget it. The key to success in writing is not the critical focus on writing. Instead, it is something else.





The Writing System Matters

The term writing system sounds award. Does not it? It is as simple as it gets. Read on to polish the writing system.

Primarily, the wiring system comprises three fundamental parts:





Collecting material

Writing

Honing your art





These three elements are closely linked to each other. In the absence of one, the whole system collapses. Begin with the very first ingredient to collect the material.









Collect Material

For example if a person is thinking that I have to write my essay, how can he do it with an empty mind? Everyone needs some material to write about. Luckily, writers can have a tremendous amount of materials to choose and write on. The essential aspect is looking for the right material in the right place.





The best place to look for the material is in your mind. Yes, brainstorm ideas and memories in a comfortable and peaceful environment. Talk to friends and family to produce surprising and scintillating ideas from nowhere.





Always read the feedback of readers for the top writers to learn, articles with annotated bibliography etc and polish your skills. You will get to know what the readers seek to form the writers and the way we want it. A journal best serves the purpose. If you keep a journal, your thoughts and amazing ideas will get stored on a piece of paper. Make it a habit.













Writing

Keep collecting material for as many days as you desire. If you do not pen down the material, it is worthless. Understand the importance of transferring ideas from your mind on a piece of paper. It does not mean to sit and start typing casually. Be precise about what you transfer from your mind on the paper.





Keep track of time. When a writer keeps track of time, he never misses out the daily routine. Take it as a suggestion. Different things work for different persons. What works for someone may not work for you but is not it worth giving it a try?













Honing your Art

You are an artist! Artists have a god gifted talent which is immaculate. Remember! Not every other person with a pen can write outstanding or mystic novels, dialogues or short stories.

If you desire to be a poet, put time and efforts to master the techniques of producing impressive rhymes, prose, poem structure and meter.





In case of being a successful blogger, work on the blog structure, title, headings and formatting. Bloggers also need to pay keen attention to technical ingredients. Keywords are the most prominent ingredients of a successful blog.





To become proficient novelists, explore the components of excellent novels that keep the readers interested. None can define the elements of a perfect novel. A novel which keeps the readers engaged is the perfect novel in true letter and spirits.





The bottom line is that writers possess a natural talent. It is god gifted. Nevertheless, they have to follow certain techniques and skills to become a master of their art. If you desire to a writing guru, give it a try and implement the discussed techniques.



