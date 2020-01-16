In the last few years the startup financing services sector has grown so much. If until a few years ago companies and entrepreneurs were asking for a loan because of income fluctuations, today things have completely changed. Even the private trust of financial companies to get a loan.













The financial inter mediation agencies, therefore, have become very competitive as the Lenders, both for subsidized interest rates for a short time the sum of money required.





Precisely because of what has been said, opening a NBFC financial company for many represents an opportunity not to be missed because of the gain that could be obtained. But be careful, for those who intend to open it, they must be very careful about different aspects and evaluate well whether it is the case or not to start the practices.





Not everyone knows it, but if opening financial company means earning money, on the other hand, however, the risk of incurring losses is very high, especially if you do not have the right experience and expertise in the aforementioned sector.

The market is always evolving so if you don't know the right rules here is that failure is just around the corner.





So our advice is: do you want to start a finance company? If your answer is yes, then it is very important for you to know some things in order to carefully evaluate every single aspect before going into a delicate area like funding. Before going into the topic, we recommend reading the section on how to start many other activities if you still have any doubts.

Open a financial company: bureaucratic process

Let's start from the bureaucratic obligations, here are the fundamental steps:





· Opening of the VAT number at the Revenue Agency ;





· Registration with the NBFC Register of Financial Consultants;





· Enrollment in INPS and INAIL ;





· Registration in the register of companies at the Chamber of Commerce ;





· Report the activity to the municipality at least 1 month before.





Naturally, in addition to these requisites, one must also possess a suitable qualification and the person who intends to start a financial company must possess the requisites of integrity, professionalism, capital and independence.





To enter the business world you need to have in-depth knowledge of the industry otherwise you won't go anywhere. Knowing the market trend is therefore fundamental if not even mandatory.





In order to open a financial company, in addition to being in possession of the appropriate qualification, it is necessary to pass an evaluation test called by a special body. After a series of accurate evaluations on the part of the Body, we will proceed with the registration in the register and therefore we will be able to practice the profession.





From the beginning of the activity there will be a maximum time of 30 days to communicate also to the Revenue Agency the start up of the company. Whether it is an individual company or a real company.

Start a finance company: choice of location

In order to be successful and therefore to earn, it is vital to find a strategic point for the place where to practice and receive clients. It is advisable to evaluate premises located in points of greater affluence, easily reachable on foot, and characterized by large parking lots.





To ensure that it is in order, here are the requirements that the premises must possess:





· Correct commercial destination;





· Standard installations;





· Habitable and habitable premises;





· For rooms of large size should contact the Fire Department for a possible fire assessment.





Starting a financial business requires time, determination and considerable costs. It is very likely that in the beginning difficulties will be encountered but it is essential that you have a great entrepreneurial spirit, good organizational and managerial skills and the capacity for public relations as well as recruitment of human resources which will then be fundamental to offer customers a service highly professional, qualitative and courteous. Fundamental will be the choice of services to offer to customers by inserting maybe even the protesters in the company target (for example, you could risk providing services even to protested, perhaps with loans remitted at home.

Open a financial asset: costs and earnings

If you decide to start a finance company the initial cost for the investment could be a little high, even if it will depend on various factors.





In fact there are several elements that can affect the initial cost such as:





· Purchase or rental of the premises;





· investment needed for renovation, and office furnishings;





· Advertising support for the agency launch;





· Training courses.





So it's a bit difficult to define a standard cost. As a general rule, it could be a minimum of € 30,000 to start up a small finance company (excluding personnel costs), but if the premises are rather large, it is clear that the cost will be much higher.





As for the gain also depends here on multiple factors:





· Staff competence and professionalism





· Strategic point of the venue





· Quality of service





· Services offered





· Client

Open a financial business

In order to reduce initial costs, a valid alternative is represented by the Indian. Exactly, that's right. Using the Indian formula, there are many advantages that can be obtained as well as reducing the initial cost of the investment.





Furthermore, starting a financial agency, the financial operations that can be performed are many:





· Individual loans;





· Personal loans through the proxy loan;





· Personal loans through salary-backed loans;





· Grant for the mortgage of the first house;





· Granting of revolving credit cards.





Usually in order to be accepted in the various networks, there are some requirements that must be fulfilled:





· A housing center of at least 25,000 inhabitants;





· An office space with a floor area of ​​at least 50 square meters and two separate offices;





· A broadband Internet connection with an ADSL service;





· 2 operators available if the financial agency is small;





· 3 operators available if the agency in question is medium-sized.

The usually offers its affiliates the following services:

· Commercial, managerial and technical training courses;





· Advertising support for the launch of the finance company;





· Marketing consultancy for the duration of the contract;





· Assistance and support during and after the opening of the company





· Update on innovative products on the market.





If the intent is to open a finance company, it might be a good idea to opt for the Indian formula. Many services are offered and on the other hand the initial investment costs are very low compared to the opening of a financial company without a known brand.





In short, as can be denoted, in order to open a financial company, every single aspect must be carefully evaluated; otherwise bankruptcy will not be long in coming.



