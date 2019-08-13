Using Chatbots for Big Data to Make a Difference





We live in the digital era where we get access to everything at the touch of a screen. Be it a money transfer, shopping online, buying groceries and many more. Thanks to technological advances that have helped us find the most comfortable way to solve our daily problems. Humans are constantly fascinated with auto-operating gadgets. The latest trend that is getting the attention of most of the tech industry is chatbots. This conversational technology is expanding rapidly through virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, Google Mini, etc. taking human-like engagement to a new dimension. Just like mobile apps, chatbots are becoming popular among companies to enhance the customer experience. The question is what makes chatbot solution so trendy and why big data teams should consider using chatbots.

Are Chatbots the Future of Big Data?





Most of you must be aware that Big Data is based on three pillars i.e. the 3 Vs – Volume, Velocity, and Variety. These pillars are what makes Big Data different from other data research and information gathering technology. Every business deal with a huge amount of data every day that is collected and analyzed to improve customer service and enhance marketing strategies. It is said that the businesses that gather data at higher speeds and across a range of areas are the ones that have the capability to leverage data & gain a competitive advantage. This helps in targeting the right audience with the right information at the right time. Undoubtedly, Big Data is increasing tremendously, and experts believed that by 2020, we will be dealing with 35 zettabytes of data.





But what can we do with these data? How do we process and transform them into usable information? That is where Artificial intelligence (AI) comes into action in the form of chatbots. Chatbots are the best AI agents that answer users’ queries, offer help and information, whenever required. Since they are automated and can handle multiple queries at a time, it saves time and efforts of human workers allowing them to focus on tasks that only humans can do.





Believe it or not, chatbots are the best collector of big data that handle queries and process the information at a greater speed than humans. After bots collect the data, these data are analyzed to provide better services and boost customer experiences. Big Data solution providers are looking for new ways to make use of chatbots, collect data and identify what customers need. Using sentimental analysis, a person’s emotional reaction can be determined through text messages. These chatbot data can be used in identifying sentiments of the users and lead towards the improvement of services. All this is possible through the collaboration of Big Data and Chatbots.





Top Reasons to Use Chatbots with Big Data





Here are the top reasons why chatbots should be the next step in your upcoming big data project-





Data Gathering

People prefer using a chatbot to solve their problems rather than sending an email or calling customer support. Chatbots acts as a conversation-catcher serving two functions at a time i.e. it addresses not only the client’s problem but also helps the company to record all the interactions. Using Natural Language Processing (NLP), a repository of real data can be created that can be used to get better insights about what customers want. For instance, queries that chatbots cannot answer can be thoroughly examined and these data can be used by developers to create new triggers along with relevant answers to develop the bot’s capabilities.





Data Examination

The real value of data can be unlocked only after deep analysis, which is possible after collecting the data. Data retrieved through chatbots can be beneficial in creating dedicated business intelligence tools. Most of the chatbots use pattern recognition to classify the text and provide a suitable response for the customers. Bots don’t understand what users ask or say they retrieve the answers from a set of predefined responses. Some advanced bots can recognize a group of words and analyze the way the customer talks to know their feelings. Sentiment analysis helps to measure the sentiment score and provide the response based on the score that may be positive, negative or neutral.





Actionable Insights

Until your data is converted to actionable insight, it is of no use and your business cannot grow. With the help of customer data & predictive analysis, a chatbot can offer personalized responses that will boost the customer experience, which in turn helps to build 1-to-1 relationships. Since chatbots are available 24/7 to solve every customer’s queries simultaneously, it can replace the whole customer support department helping companies gain a competitive advantage.





Conclusion

Chatbots not only plays a great role in collecting data but also offers valuable customer services at the same time. Though chatbots cannot replace human agents, almost every business is using a chatbot to transform customer experience and save money. Research by Salesforce says 69% of consumers prefer chatbots for quick communication with brands. Implementing chatbots into your business’s marketing and big data strategy can help organizations to measure success and evaluate areas in their services that need improvement. Wondering how much does chatbot development cost? Don’t worry, consult with the top company today and get an estimate of your chatbot. Transform your business with the best customer experience using Big Data and Chatbots.



