Want To Be Expert in Data Analytics? Here’s How you Make a Career in Data Analytics

A data analyst makes the data useful by collecting, processing and performing statistical analysis of data.To clear the exam for certification, you can also join Data Analytics Training in Noida to advance your career

Jeniifer Lopez
10th Jun 2019
WHO ARE DATA ANALYSTS?

A data analyst makes the data useful by collecting, processing and performing statistical analysis of data. They assist other people to make the correct decisions and prioritize the raw data that has been collected to make work easier using certain formulas and using the right algorithms.


DATA ANALYST RESPONSIBILITIES

Given below are some of the responsibilities of data analyst, depending on their level of expertise:

  • Work with IT management, teams, and data scientists to ascertain organizational objectives.
  • Analyze results using standard statistical techniques and tools.
  • Mine data from primary and secondary sources
  • Identify new opportunities for process improvement
  • Pinpoint trends, correlations and patterns in complex data sets.
  • Design, maintain and create relational databases and data systems
  • Offer concise data reports and clear data visualizations for management
  • Triage code problems and data-related issues

HOW TO BECOME DATA ANALYST

1.     You can pursue a higher education degree in math, statistics, computer science, information management, finance or economics.

For entry-level jobs in data analytics you will need a bachelor’s degree in math, computer science statistics, information management, finance or economics. All of these subjects focus on analytical and statistical skills. However, to grow in your career you will be required to earn a master’s degree in computer science or information management or graduate certificate in a similar field.

2.     Boost your analytical, technical, and programming skills.

Technical Skills for Data Analysts

  • Statistical methods and packages (e.g. SPSS)
  • R and/or SAS languages
  • Data warehousing and business intelligence platforms
  • SQL databases and database querying languages
  • Programming (e.g. XML, JavaScript or ETL frameworks)
  • Database design
  • Data mining
  • Data cleaning and mugging
  • Data visualization and reporting techniques
  • Working knowledge of Hadoop & Map Reduce
  • Machine learning techniques

Business Skills for Data Analysts

  • Analytic Problem-Solving: 
  • Effective Communication
  • Creative Thinking
  • Industry Knowledge

DATA ANALYST CERTIFICATIONS

There are numerous big data certifications available from independent organizations as well as from specific companies. You can take any certification according to your need and requirement. To clear the exam for certification, you can also join Data Analytics Training in Noida to advance your career. Given below are some of the top certifications that you can consider:

•         Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP)

•         EMC Proven Professional Data Scientist (EMCDS)4

•         SAS Certified Base Programmer for SAS 9


DATA ANALYST JOB TITLES

Some of the common job titles for data scientists are given below:

  • Business Intelligence Analyst

A BI analyst uses data to help figure out business and market trends by analyzing data to develop a clearer picture of where the company stands.

  • Data Mining Engineer

The data mining engineer investigate data from third parties apart for their own business.

  • Data Architect

Data architects work carefully with system designers, users, and developers to create blueprints that data management systems use to centralize, maintain, integrate, and protect data sources.

  • Data Scientist

Data scientists’ starts by translating a business case into analytics agenda, understanding data and developing hypotheses—plus exploring patterns to measure what impact they will have on businesses.

  • Senior Data Scientist

A senior data scientist can foresee what a business’s future needs will be. Apart from gathering data, they also analyze it thoroughly in order to resolve highly complex business problems efficiently.

Facts about Data Analytics


TIPS FOR CAREER HAVING SUCCESSFUL CAREER IN DATA ANALYTICS

Some of the tips to have successful career in data analytics are:

· Gain knowledge on tools of the trade- SAS, R, SPSS, & SQL. You can start with any tool that you can get into. 

· Study the tricks – If you have gain understating of the tools, your job is only half done. You have to learn the tricks of the trade.

· Look for the chance in your domain of work to apply Analytics in your present business.

·  Make a case study of your work and show case to the top management. Otherwise, you can add it to your CV. If your enterprise is not helpful of your Analytics initiative, look outside in the relevant domain.

·  Read plenty on Analytics - Join Analytics threads, blogs on Analytics, follow Analytics companies and keep abreast of the latest happenings in Analytics.



Jeniifer Lopez

Hi I am Jeniifer a Professional Blogger and Writer. From Past 2 Years, I am sharing information related to technology, lifestyle, fashion, travel, health etc. You can follow me on Google+ and Twitter

