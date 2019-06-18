Mobile app development has become increasingly relevant with the rapid adoption of smartphones. Add to it the ever-increasing accessibility of the internet across the globe, and you’ve got loads of business opportunities to be leveraged.













People find it much easier to look for new service providers or product-based businesses on a smartphone than they would through a desktop or a laptop. This is the reason why companies are spending millions of dollars on mobile app development.





Such an investment is perfectly justified when you consider the revenue that comes out of it. In 2018 alone, consumers worldwide spent over $101 Billion on mobile apps from Google Play Store for Android and the iOS App Store.





So what stops you from pulling up your sleeves and venturing out to build, market and earn significant revenue out of a sophisticated mobile app? Well of course, it has to be about finding someone who can build the kind of app you desire.





It’s easy to find mobile app development companies for your ideas, but hard to find one that can build a robust app that fits your expectations. Therefore, I did some research to find the best mobile app development companies that can fit the budget of startups and SMEs, yet deliver successful mobile apps competing with the best out there!





In order to find the best mobile app development companies, I worked on the following research parameters:





1. Accessing mobile app development portfolio

2. Work history and clientele

3. Google trends analysis





The end result? It is this list of the 10 best mobile app development companies across the globe that can build highly-successful customer-oriented and business-centric apps to drive your business ahead.

















Location: India, USA





Founded In: 2004





Minimum Project Size: $5000+





Avg. Hourly Rate: Starts at $10 per hour





Website: https://www.valuecoders.com/





ValueCoders is an offshore IT Outsourcing company and mobile app development company in India. Established in 2004, the company has maintained a stellar client satisfaction rate of 97% over the past 3 years.





ValueCoders has a workforce of over 450 developers working hard to fulfill web app development needs of Startups, SMEs and large enterprises. The company is currently working on some large-scale projects in emerging technologies such as Blockchain development, IoT and Machine learning.





Service Categories: Mobile App Development, Hybrid App Development, Native Application Development, Web Development, Mobile Game Development, e-Commerce Apps, Testing and QA

















Location: Ukraine





Founded In: 2012





Minimum Project Size: $10,000+





Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr





Website: https://existek.com/





Existek is a web, software & mobile app development company established in 2012. The company uses Agile and waterfall methods for software & web app development and mainly caters to SMEs and startups. Existek provides offshore outsourcing services from its office in Ukraine.





Service Categories: Custom Software Development, Software Product Development, Dedicated Development Center, IT Staff Augmentation.













Location: India





Founded In: 2012





Minimum Project Size: $10,000+





Avg. Hourly Rate: < $25 / hr





Website: https://www.finoit.com/





Finoit is a technology consulting and company focused on web software & mobile app development. This India-based company was established in 2010 and has served over 250 clients from North America, Europe, and South Africa. Finoit currently employs over 100 India app developers and has its offices in India and the US.





Service Categories: Software Product Engineering, App Development, Custom Software Development, Software Product Development, Digital Transformation, User Experience Design, Technology Consulting.

















Location: USA





Founded In: 2008





Minimum Project Size: $10,000+





Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr





Website: https://www.consagous.com/





Consagous Technologies is a web app and mobile app development company based in the USA. Founded in 2008, the company enjoys an incredibly high client retention rate of 99% for its customers in the US.





The company also offers web app development and technology consulting services in emerging technologies such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain development.





Service Categories: Microsoft Application Development, Open Source Development, Software Development Services, Mobile Application Development Services

















Location: India





Founded In: 2004





Minimum Project Size: $5000+





Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr





Website: https://www.qburst.com/





QBurst is a mobile app development & IT consulting company founded in 2004. The company has over 1300 specialists working for its clients spread worldwide. In a span of over 14 years, QBurst has spread its presence across all 6 continents, with the headquarters located in India.





They have over 75% repeat business projects with global clients in retail, education, healthcare and other domains. They are trusted by renowned brands and are also technology partner to various recognized startups.





Service Categories: Mobile App Development, Maintain and Manage Cloud Infrastructure, Web Development, DevOps, UI/UX Design, Quality Assurance and Testing and Many more.













Location: India





Founded In: 2011





Minimum Project Size: $10,000+





Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr





Website: https://www.probytes.net/





Probytes is a web app development company specializing in eCommerce. The company was established 7 years ago in 2011 and has grown tremendously over the years. It mainly caters to small & medium businesses (SMBs) and provides them with mobile app development and consulting services for making use of emerging technologies.





They make sure that every little detail exceeds the expectations of their clients and take pride in their job. Their goal is to do the work for you and not make it work. For this, they follow the KISS principle (Keep It Simple, Stupid).





Service Categories: Web Development, E-commerce Development, Website Design, Mobile App Development, ERP Development, Quality Assurance and Testing.













Location: USA





Founded In: 2011





Minimum Project Size: $25,000+





Avg. Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr





Website: https://arkenea.com/





Arkenea is a US-based web app development consultancy which focuses on delivering mobile app development and software solutions for all types of businesses, from startups to large-scale enterprises.





The company was established in 2011 and started with a team of 6 professionals. As of today, the Arkenea employs over 50 experts for delivering to their clients’ needs.





Service Categories: Mobile Application Development, Web Application Development, UI/ UX Design , Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Quality Assurance and Testing.

















Location: India





Founded In: 2015





Minimum Project Size: $10,000+





Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr





Website: https://mobilecoderz.com/





MobileCoderz is a web and mobile app development company India established in 2015. The company’s motto is focused on delivering what the customers need and their Indian app developers strive to get better with each day. To date, MobileCoderz has served 50+ clients for projects across various industries.





Their management team is small and flexible. The company provides a quick and personalized customer service experience and their level of communication is the same for startup projects as it is for large-scale enterprises.





Service Categories: iPhone App Development, iPad App Development, Android App Development, Wearable App Development, IOT App Development, iBeacon App Development, Web App Development.

















Location: Ukraine





Founded In: 2013





Minimum Project Size: $25,000+





Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr





Website: https://lvivity.com/





Lvivity is a mobile app development company established in 2013 and provides full-cycle web app development support to its clients. This Ukraine based company specializes in web and mobile development and employs a competitive pricing policy to give its clients a quick return on Investment.





They develop unique solutions for several companies, always ready to start executing tasks of any complexity within the agreed budget and a calendar. The products, developed by their engineers, are used successfully by companies around the world.





Service Categories: Web Development, Mobile App Development, Desktop Development, MVP Development, Product Development.

















Location: India





Founded In: 1999





Minimum Project Size: $10,000+





Avg. Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr





Website: https://www.daffodilsw.com/





Daffodil is a web app development company that has partnered with over 100 companies for various kinds of projects. The company also provides mobile app development services, has over 500 professionals as of the date and has an impressive 90% client retention rate. Established in 1999, Daffodil has served over 1000 clients across 32 industries and 25 countries.





They have experimented with the latest technologies, design approaches and development methodologies to create cutting-edge software products. Their ability is to look beyond technologies and offer innovative and progressive solutions that has been praised by their customers and by the technology community from around the world.





Service Categories: Custom Software Development, Web Application Development, Mobile App Development, Automation Testing Service, Offshore Development Centre.









Conclusion:





The companies listed above are considered some of the best for mobile app development services based on the research parameters I mentioned earlier. These companies have delivered highly successful projects to their clients, and could perhaps do the same even for you.





If you’ve ever been in touch with any of these companies or would like me to add more to this list, feel free to let me know in the comment section below.















