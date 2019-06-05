Top 10 Trusted Android App Development Companies In India and USA

In this digital world, businesses either small or big are focusing on building innovative and user-friendly mobile apps with modern app interface, and UX and UI elements. With the growing demand for feature-rich mobile apps, the need for mobile app development companies is in high demand in the worldwide markets.









In today's competitive world of mobile and web app development, it is hard for businesses particularly startups to find the right Android and iOS app development company that understand your business requirements and help deploy the desired app for your company.





I have made a list of the top Android app development companies in India and USA. All of them are the best in terms of mobile app development, team strength, technical skills, and building out-of-the-box app development strategies. Here are some more parameters:





Experience

Technical expertise

Money back guarantee

Website reviews

Proven history

Diversified portfolio





So, let’s start with the list of the top 10 trusted android app development companies in 2019 to hire the best app developers.









1. ValueCoders (One of the Best and Trusted Android App Development Company in India)





Location: India/USA

Pricing: Starting from $12/hr

Employees: 700+

Established: 2004









ValueCoders has turned out to be the best Android app development company in 2019, which specializes in developing mobile applications including android apps, iOS apps, hybrid apps, and windows apps.





Founded in 2004, since then ValueCoders has been a reliable mobile app development company for offering various software and app development services all over the globe. The team has a bunch of programmers, innovative designers, professional testers, and experienced team leaders who work dedicatedly to make sure that customers experience the paramount success. ValueCoders scored 5 stars in terms of quality and reliability standards.





Services Offered: Apart from Android mobile app development, the company also provide services for software product development, AR/VR development, cross-platform development, IoT development, and more.





2. Utility (Best Android App Development Company in USA)





Price: $150- $199/hrs

$150- $199/hrs Employees: 50- 249

50- 249 Founded: 2013

2013 Location: United States, Canada













Looking for the top Android app development company, then one stop solution is Utility to have what you are looking for. The utility has turned out to be one of the top mobile app development companies in the USA to have 96% rating for users satisfaction and 99% for the timely delivery of projects.





Team of utility has more than 50 highly skilled professionals working together on the end-to-end mobile app development, focusing on attractive UI/UX designing, and feature-rich software development.





Services Offered: Apart from the Android app development company also provides iOS, Hybrid, and Windows development services, UI/UX design, web design & development, DevOps software solutions, and custom software development.





3. Consagous Technologies (One of the Top Android App Development Companies in India and USA)





Price: $25- $49/hrs

$25- $49/hrs Employess: 50- 249

50- 249 Founded: 2013

2013 Location: United States, India





Consagous technologies focus on software and mobile app development. The company is known for providing top quality app development solutions from the clients’ perspective. The company core focus remains on iPhone, Android, Hybrid, and Windows app development. Since its inception in 2013, the company is delivering robust mobile app development solutions to clients all across the globe.





Services Offered: Furthermore, it is a highly reputed company for providing Microsoft application development, open source development, software development, and mobile application development services.





4. PixelCrayons (One of the Best Android App Development Companies in India)





Location: India

India Pricing: $25-49

$25-49 Employees: 400

400 Established: 2004









Another best android app development company in terms of quality, reliability, and productivity is PixelCrayons. The team of developers at PixelCrayons knows how to build an app that can scale to each and every business demands.





The innovative strategy and experienced developers are the base of their development strategy which is unbeatable. Ever since its inception in 2004, the company has been recognized for custom mobile app development in iPhone, Android, Hybrid, and Windows app development.

Services Offered: They understand the requirements of the businesses and offer a wide range of services that covers Android app development, iOS app development, web development, custom software development, UI/UX designs, Front-end development, DevOps solutions, and many more.









5. OpenXcell (Best Mobile App Development Company in India and USA)





Price: <$25/hrs

<$25/hrs Employess: 50- 249

50- 249 Founded: 2009

2009 Location: United States, India









The company is serving in the app development industry from past 10 years and became a well-known name in the mobile app development industry. OpenXcell provides you with solutions to boost your business needs as far as mobile app development is concerned. The company has earned trust by delivering innovative solutions and engaging mobile apps to a wide range of organizations from Fortune startups to large-size enterprises.





Services Offered: OpenXcell has also forayed into software development, app development, mobile app development, web development, Android app development, software testing & QA, digital marketing, and many more.





6. WillowTree (The Best Mobile App Development Company in the USA)





Price: $100- $149/hrs

$100- $149/hrs Employess: 251-500

251-500 Founded: 2007

2007 Location: United States













WillowTree is a reliable mobile app development company that offers Android, iOS, and Windows app development services. The company founded 12 years ago and since then they have been known for providing the best Android app development services to various firms all over the globe.





They have four major areas to focus which includes speedy development of apps, faster deployment of apps, 100% customer satisfaction, and higher conversion rate.





With the team of experienced developers that are well trained to understand clients' requirements help deploy the end product according to clients needs.





Services Offered: Apart from the Android app development company also provides mobile strategies, product design, mobile marketing, custom apps, web development, and more services.





7. Konstant Infosolutions (One of the Best Android Development Companies in India and USA)





Price: <$25/hrs

<$25/hrs Employees: 100 - 249

100 - 249 Founded: 2003

2003 Location: United States, India









At Konstant, they design and develop custom Android mobile and web applications. They have a strong professional team of developers who are expert in resolving issues which occurs at the time of mobile application development inside-out.





They understand customers requirements and provides scalable development strategies and architecture that can be editable whenever required. Mobile apps that have been developed by the company shows the real impact of clients' outcome. The company have a team of 170+ experienced developers and designers who deliver their best to the customers.





Services Offered: The company’s wide range of services span across android app development, custom web development, mobile app development, UI/UX design solutions, e-commerce solutions, native mobile app development, cross-platform mobile app development, and more.

8. Intellectsoft (Top Mobile App Development Company in the USA)





Price: $50- $99/hrs

$50- $99/hrs Employees: 100- 249

100- 249 Founded: 2007

2007 Location: United States









Intellectsoft was established in 2007 with the purpose of serving excellence by means of its mobile and app development services to customers all over the world. In 12 years of journey, Intellectsoft have become a known name in the mobile app development industry by developing and delivering more than 300 projects to worldwide clients. Thus, clients appreciate the company’s integrity and authenticity, and work with them frequently.





They understand each and every client and their ideas are also different, thus they understand the complete requirements of clients and provide excellent app development solutions accordingly.





Services Offered: With the mobile app development services they provide product engineering, IT consulting, UI/UX design, quality assurance, software testing, and many more services.









9. Hyperlink InfoSystem (The Best Android App Development Company in India)





Price: <$25/hr

<$25/hr Employess: 50 – 249

50 – 249 Founded: 2011

2011 Location: India









Hyperlink InfoSystem has won many awards & recognition for the mobile app development, designing, and deployment. They have dedicated team of experts that works together to design and create mobile applications for their clients that are based all over the USA, UK, Japan, Canada, and other parts of the world. The company believes in providing smart software solutions without compromising on the quality of work. Their experience and talent have taken them over many projects and they believe in achieving something beyond perfection.





Services Offered: Hyperlink InfoSystem provides services in the major areas of enterprise mobile application development, web and CMS development, e-commerce web development, and more services.





10. The NineHertz (Top Mobile App Development Company in India)





Price: <$25/hr

<$25/hr Employees: 50 – 249

50 – 249 Founded: 2008

2008 Location: India









NineHertz is a leading name in the Android app development services in India. They maintain partnership coordination between the company's internal business environment and external IT surrounding.





Since their inception, the company has successfully developed 1000+ mobile applications and web development projects with 200+ highly skilled professionals. Their hard work and dedication have made them a global name in the mobile app development industry.





Services Offered: Including Android mobile app development services, they also deliver services which include mobile app development, web development, e-commerce & web development, digital marketing, on-demand app solutions, and many more.





Summing Up





I have listed here the top 10 Android application development companies in India and the USA. And, I hope my list of top companies will help you pick the best company as per your project requirements and budget limit.





In the end, I suggest you should consider all these points to make a selection of the best app development company for your own good and business. If you have any suggestion or wish to add to my list of Android app development companies in India, then you can post your suggestions in the below-given comment section.









