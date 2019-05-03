Over the years content marketing has assumed a critical role for driving brand awareness and has lived up to the expectations of being one of the most effective tools for organizations. Business have found out the hard way that their content marketing strategy has to be continuously tweaked since Google constantly refine their algorithms and it is important to stay in tune with them.





As a leading SEO Company in Mumbai, Syspree Solutions has ensured that clients benefit from a robust content marketing strategy and remain at the top of the game. Here are few important steps that can help you to do so:





































Leverage data to push content strategy





It is important not to ignore the use of data to give your content marketing strategy a much needed boost. One can use different online tools utilize different types of data in content strategy. Data analysis could help you in knowing which days are the best to post content so that engagement can higher.





Choose quality over quantity





One should understand that the quality of the content is far more important than quantity. It is a myth that more the content, the better the exposure and awareness. This is a trap that business owners and entrepreneurs should definitely avoid and focus on creating and delivery content that is high on quality and engagement.





In the early days of the World Wide Web, it was considered enough to churn content that was filled with keywords but things are different now. Only quality and relevant content is accepted by Google and the rest is trashed. You should aim to create content that your users want to read and when you do exactly that, your users don't need a second invitation to come back for more.





Create Headlines





It is almost mandatory nowadays for content writers working with any web development company in Mumbai to include headings to include headings and sub-headings in their content to help readers digest it easily and make reading a likeable task. Your SEO could improve drastically since Google's algorithms usually consider H1 and H2 tags and give them weightage.





Try these four powerful keys during your content marketing strategy and ensure that your business is always one step ahead of the competition that's forever biting at your heels.





Infuse content with relevant Infographics





A large amount of content is being introduced in the form of blogs and social media as we speak and their results in division of attention of your target audience. This means that it now becomes important to deliver enough information using a concise method. The strategic use of infographics will ensure this. Due to its capability to showcase the relevant content in a compact yet interesting manner, infographics are being used extensively by content managers.





Infographics have always been a favourite strategy for most digital agencies in Mumbai as it not only boosts interests but is extremely handy in retaining viewers. Let us check out the reasons to include info graphics in your content marketing strategy:





Helps to grab visitor's attention





With attention spans dropping to lower levels than ever before, one barely has 9 seconds to capture viewers' attention. That equates to the time an average reader would spend reading this sentence. Infographics is a wonderful way to present a large volume of information in a shorter time. This is possible since our brain processes images faster than text.





Helps in creating a sticky website





Through infographics, it is possible to connect well with the website visitor through better visual engagement. This leads to the creation of a "sticky" website, where visitors are better engaged and hang around for a longer time than normal.





Helps drive website traffic





Infographics are capable of creating higher interest in a shorter time which results in better engagement and thus grabs eyeballs in large numbers. Infographics have been favourites for every SEO company in Mumbai for a long time now and its popularity certainly does not show any signs of abating.








