What are the differences between Canada’s super visa and Canada’s visitor visa?

On the one hand, the current trend of global immigration helps an individual to cross the virtual land boundaries between the countries to fulfill dreams of high-paid jobs or lavish lifestyle. Whereas, on the other hand, the process of immigration leads families separated.





The records reveal that the maximum numbers of immigrants are of the group from 18 years to 35 years as they often get attracted by high salary packages and multiple job opportunities. However, in search of a good job or in the zeal of earning, applicants have to immigrate without their family members; especially; parents and grandparents. So, to reunite the families of immigrants, the government of one of the most favorable immigration destinations, Canada runs down some visa programs including, visitor visa and Super visa.





Now, the question is which visa program you should choose to visit your family in Canada?





Canada’s visitor visa:

Canada’s visitor visa is a temporary resident visa, which has the maximum validity of six months. It allows visitors to stay in Canada to roam around its unique landscapes or to visit their family members or friends living there. The visa is often popularized as Canada tourist visa or temporary resident visa. It can be a single entry visa or a multiple entry visa.





Single entry visa: As the name implies, a single entry visitor visa allows one–time entry of nationals in Canada. It means, if you are a holder of a single entry visitor visa, then you can enter the country just once and stay there for a maximum of six months. Moreover, you need to re-apply for a new tourist visa for your next visit to Canada.





Multiple entry visa: As the name implies, a multiple entry visitor visa allows multiple entries of foreign nationals in Canada. It means that if you are a holder of the multiple entry visitor visa, then you can visit the country multiple times as per your wish.





Any individual either parents or spouse can apply to Canada’s visitor visa; if he/she fulfills the following requirements:

· A valid transport document or transport

· Application form with all required information

· Passport size photographs with the following specifications

o A white background without any border

o Colored with matt or semi-matt finish

o A significant face coverage

o The name and date of birth of applicant at the back of the photograph

· Proof of employment like salary slip, appointment letter mentioning all information regarding the job profile, job status, company’s name and address

· Financial documents to ensure that an applicant is financially stable to bear the expenses of his/her accommodation or bread-butter during the stay there.

· Health certificate to ensure that an applicant is mentally and physically fit to stay in the country for the required duration

· Police clearance certificate to ensure that an applicant has no criminal background or immigration-related convictions in the past

· Invitation letter from a near-dear one in Canada





Keeping the importance of parents or grandparents in mind, the Canadian government operates the Canada super visa. It is a temporary resident visa which has the maximum validity of two years. It allows only parents and grandparents of a permanent resident or Canadian citizen to visit the family in Canada. Unlike Canada visitor visa, it is available only as multiple entry visa. It means that if you are a holder of Canada super visa, then you can visit the country multiple times for ten years. It can stay there with your family for a maximum of two years.





Eligibility for Canada’s super visa:





For applicant:

Only the parents and grandparents of Canadian citizen or permanent resident can apply to Canada super visa. Moreover, they need to fulfill the following requirements to become eligible for this visa program

· A letter of invitation from a host in Canada (child or grandchild)

· A proof of his/her parental relationship to the host through any of the following documents:

o A copy of the birth certificate of child or grandchild; or,

o Baptismal certificate; or,

o Other official documents naming the applicant as the parent

· A proof of private medical insurance, which must be valid for at least one year and include the following essentials:

o Validity for a minimum of one year

o Approval from a Canadian insurance company

o Coverage to health care, hospitalization and repatriation

o A minimum coverage of $100,000,

o Validity for each entry to Canada; and

o Availability for review at the Canadian port of entry





For host:

The host must need to show that he/she meets minimum income requirements and ready to take responsibility for financial support of the applicant in Canada.

In short, the difference between visitor visa and super visa can be concluded as:





Visitor visa

It allows maximum stay for six months per visit

It can be both single entry or multiple entry visa

It is a multiple entry visa

Super visa

It allows maximum stay for two years per visit

It is a multiple entry visa

It is valid for all eligible individuals

It is valid for only parents and grandparents of a PR and Canadian citizen

