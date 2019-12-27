What is guest posting in Search Engine Optimization?

How can guest posting help grow your online audience?

By Burhan Kapasi
27th Dec 2019
You might have heard that blogging is the new face of online marketing. All the online agencies whether they deliver services online or not are using blogs to gain customer trust and immense clientele. But you are seeing the half face of blogging.

The other side is guest posting, and that is indispensable if you need a boom in the growth of your online audience. No matter how creative marketing tactics you have, if you are not paying attention to guest blogging or posting then things can get complex.

Before jumping on the conclusion of why you should opt for guest blogging, you should know what guest posting is.


What is guest posting/blogging?

This term is entirely self explanatory but let us simplify it for you. The guest post refers to a post which is published by some guest writer on some other website’s blog section. The blog is about your services but is explained by someone else on a prominent portal.

In the past few years, guest posting has enjoyed immense growth, and business organizations are in love with this marketing strategy.


SEO Company


Here is how guest posting is important for flourishing your online audience:


You get more fan base:

When your guest post is published on a prominent guest blogging site, then there are fair chances that their audience will be attracted to your business. In layman, the guest post helps you in getting more audience by acquiring the business prospects associated with the guest post platform.


Your website gets a higher position in SERP (search engine result page):

A guest blog post contains a plethora of back-links that are attached to your website. The search engines like Bing and Google can index these back-links easily, and that is what you need. With more guest posts you will get more back-links, and you will encounter a sudden growth in the online traffic.


Better brand reputation:

Every brand is looking to enhance its reputation in the market so as to attract more business prospects. And a SEO guest post is a sure-shot way to increase brand awareness and reputation. When more people are reading blogs about your services or brand, more they get aware of what you do. Also, search engines filter those websites which have higher brand reputation due to guest blogging SEO as compared to the ones with low scales of online reputation.


More people get connected to your social platforms:

Almost every online portal has a deep connection with a social media platform and with guest posting they get a direct transfer of audience to their social media pages. This can be done without any third-party strategies, so you get more audience while investing less.


Final Words:

There are tons of advantages attached to guest posting, and that’s the reason why all

SEO consultants are utilizing it. Not only guest posting helps in growth of online audience,

but also the audience trusts you more. So with a single shot, you are hitting multiple targets.

Before stepping in the field of guest posting make sure that the guest platform you are thinking to target is well-versed and has a huge fan base.



Authors
Burhan Kapasi

I am Burhan kapasi. I am a founder of Sedulous and OutRank at Ahmedabad, India based.

