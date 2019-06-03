What Sales Enablement Can Do for Your Company

In the world of sales, it sometimes can be hard to tell the difference between what a legitimate new field of practice is and what just a buzz word is. Chances are if you are working in sales you've come across this debate with enablement of sales field of practice.





What exactly does it mean to enable sales? Is it worth investing in? These are all questions that you should have answers to before making any decision. Whether that decision is to dismiss this idea or to begin incorporating into your sale strategy, knowing what it is and what it entails will help you to make the right decision for your business.





Keep reading to find out how you can use this new field of practice to benefit your business today!





Enabling Your Sales Team





At its heart this is what sales enablement means. It means to enable your sales team to sell more effectively. This is done by supplying your sales team with needed information, content, and tools needed to boost sales. There are seven attributes to enabling sales.





1. Provide Resources to Sales Team

The goal with this field of practice is to provide the sales team with any and all resources or tools needed to make the sales. These resources can be in the form of outsourced CRM services to access to marketing demographics.





2. It's About the Buyer

If you're going to provide your sales team with the resources necessary to make sales, the resources need to be what the buyers want. This is less about telling the customer what they want and listening to what they want and trying to give it to them.





3. Provide Information

You should be providing your sales team with information. Information on what content to give to buyers to make sales as well as best practices and manuals for internal use by your sales team.





4. Train Sales Team to Use Resources

It's not enough to simply give your sales team resources you also need to make sure they know how to use them. Providing training for your team to use the tools and resources will ensure they increase their sales effectiveness.





5. Standardized

Whether you have a sales team of one or one thousand, using sales enablement will help to ensure all members of your sales team have the same resources, training, and level of knowledge.





6. Track Resource Usage

Along with knowing how to use the tools and resources, your sales team has to actually use them. Be sure to have a way to track the usage and effectiveness of the resources provided to ensure you increase your sales.





7. Measurement

This piggybacks off of tracking resource use. Measuring the effectiveness of your resources and how they relate to your increase or decrease in sales. Resources are only effective for as long as they are effective. Should they become outdated they should be replaced with more updated information.





Why Is It Important?

Providing your sales team with resources appealing to buyers will help to increase your sales team effectiveness. Which will also increase your overall sales.

Ultimately it provides your sales team to achieve results in a scalable, predictable, and repeatable manner. It evens the playing field for your sales team. Instead of relying primarily on a couple of superstars to make quota. Or, worrying about a few bad ones bringing the team down. Your team will have the same resources and tools and be able to make the same number of sales every time.

Under this enablement your overachievers can be relegated to trainer and supervisor positions. Allowing them to pass their knowledge on to others who may not be as strong a sales person.

Enabling Your Sales Team

Enabling your sales team with information, resources, and tools will help to increase their effectiveness at making sales. Knowing the seven attributes to enabling your sales team and why it's important will help to empower your team.

By properly enabling your team to make sales you'll also be able to move your star sellers into training and leadership roles, allowing everyone the ability to make sales effectively, and in a predictable and repeatable manner.

If you think your sales team can be more effective, then look into enabling your sales team today with the proper resources and tools your buyers want.



