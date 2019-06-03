What You Should Know About SEO: Keyword Research





Whenever you discuss digital marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) is bound to come up at some time. More specifically, you will be told how it is the best thing for your business. In truth, what a website can do for your business is a function of several parameters outside the realm of optimisation. But there is no ambiguity over how SEO helps you optimise your website for the various search engines so that your web pages show up at the top of the search results page. This, in turn, brings organic traffic to your website, which is one of the parameters that affect the success of a website. In the simplest scenario, it can help you sell your products or services to these visitors.





SEO uses a focussed approach to obtain results. This is done by choosing certain keywords or key-phrases. A keyword is a word or group of words in a user’s search query that search engines use to return appropriate results from the millions of web pages on the World Wide Web. In simple terms, it is what a user types into the search box, at least the applicable parts of it. The most relevant results are placed at the top. More often than not, these are trusted websites with a large following and a lot of helpful content. Keyword match is one of the most important among the various factors that search engines use to decide the exact position, or rank, of a website on the Search Engine Results Page (SERP).





Keyword research forms an integral part of SEO, achieved with thorough keyword analyses. Thus, a search engine optimised website can only be created when the targeted keywords are determined and used smartly in the website’s content.





When you hire their services, SEO experts will first find out the keywords for which your website is already ranking high. Next, they will determine the keywords that are not doing as well or have not been utilised. Then, the process is usually repeated to find the keywords for your competitors. This can help SEO experts create a strategy to improve a website’s rank for those relevant keywords and surpass the competition.





Keyword research is simple enough to do in your free time, yet plays a significant role in any SEO effort. Without keyword analysis, you will likely target the wrong keywords and no amount of optimization will get you the results you seek. Here are some facets of keyword analysis that can help you find the right keywords.





Keyword Ideas: The nature of keywords has an impact on the eventual content strategy. Some keywords are more generic while others are industry or product specific. These keywords are directly related to the products and services of the business to get the maximum benefit out of their SEO efforts. Usually, it is easier to optimise for longtail keywords, which tend have more than four words than for shorter keywords. Longtail keywords are the most specific, and often combine geography, industry, cost, etc. For instance, it is easier to optimise and rank high for “Instant Geysers for Sale in Delhi under 10k” compared to just “Instant Geysers.”





Keyword Search Volume (Global): Since the internet helps in bringing visitors from different parts of the world, relevant keywords that have a good global search volume must be on top of the list. This is one of the biggest advantages of doing business over the internet — it is not constrained by the physical location of the business or the customer. The inclusion of the right keywords makes it is possible to rank high for keywords that the people anywhere the world search for. It can help boost brand awareness, improve sales, increase conversion rates, and reap huge profits from the products and services you offer.





Keyword Search Volume (Local): If you do business online and also have an office or store in a city, it is essential to try to rank high locally for the search queries within the city or geographical area. Most search engines prefer ranking and feature local businesses higher over global ones. This is easy to achieve. As SEO experts do, start by taking a good look at the local monthly search volume and find the right keywords to target. These keywords must have a good search volume within your city or area and also fit your niche.





Keyword Competition: If there is low competition for a keyword that has a good search volume, it is the SEO equivalent to spotting a goldmine. With the right content and keywords, you can easily jump up in the search results ranks and come out on top, beating the competition by miles. However, for keywords that have medium or high competition, you need to build your content for the keyword and implement SEO strategies diligently to see results over time.





Keyword analysis is not as time-intensive as some may assume when carried out systemically. However, it does take time to create content that contains the keywords. Fresh and updated content is essential to ensure your website climbs the ranks steadily to the top (and stays there) for its primary keywords. This type of content writing is known as SEO Content Writing. There are plenty of firms providing SEO content writing services in India that you can hire to write content that is reader-friendly and is also optimised to please search engines. Most of these companies provide keyword analysis services too. They can make sure you have a strong keyword base to get started with your SEO efforts. End-to-end SEO services can help you maintain an edge over your competition in a competitive market.