Why Digital Marketing is Important to Grow E-Businesses

How much time do you spend on Internet? 1 hour? 2 hours? Or more than that.

Yes! Your Internet surfing time is actually profit serving chance for the marketers. Previously! There was a myth that only large-scale businesses can advertise themselves but the paradigm and radical change, has converted this ‘myth’ into ‘might’ have!

Be it a top class café or a small coffee shop, be it ‘Ambani’s’ or ‘The Agrawal’s’ – the shop next to your house), Digital Marketing has given them the wings to get a recognition or a hope of existence in the market.





Wondering why Digital marketing is so important? Here are some reasons

· Do You have a smartphone? : Hey, what type of question is this? Well! This is what has injected fuel to the vehicle ‘Digital Marketing’. Around 60 % of the whole population over the globe uses smartphone with Internet connectivity and of course social media applications as well. But what’s the relation between your social media account and Digital marketing? Well! Knowingly or Unknowingly you are been interacting with branded content. Your own mobile phones and social media accounts are the platforms for the marketers to advertise and sell their products or services. The rapid use of smartphones has gave an impetus TO digital marketing.





· Larger Target Audience : When a company propagates an advertisement in newspaper or magazine, it obviously implies that only the smaller part of the population will able to know about your product or service. Also, certain advertisements are meant for certain segment of population and hence it is useless for others. Do you know how much an advertisement on the front page of a reputable newspaper costs? Around 90 Lakhs! Yes! You read it right 90 Lakhs and the irony fact is these advertisements are majorly neglected by us. On contrary, how much does an email advertisement or advertisement on your social media account costs? Just 12000. Yes! There is an enormous gap between these two prices which will shake you tremendously. One of the biggest boon of Digital marketing is the ability to target huge population. Market Segmentation is the greatest benediction of Digital marketing, rather than making a general advertisement one can make a relevant advertisement for the target audience.









Customization: ‘Customization has given wings to the development and diversification of the business’. Have you gone through your mailbox, thousands of unnecessary emails lying down but but buyt don’t you have the choice to subscribe or unsubscribe them? Apart from this, Email Marketing has became a trend now followed by the HASHTAG Marketing. Automation is another compelling element to opt for Digital Marketing. Automation allows to send the content to the relevant customer avoiding repetitiveness and ensuring efficient results. Over and above this one can also serve their customer with Personalization and hence suggest them the best and relevant product or service by analysing their previous purchase or preference history.





Brand Reputation : Brand Reputation and Popularity is one of the important wheel of the vehicle called as ‘Business’. Initially, in Traditional Marketing, ‘Word of mouth’ was the medium of advertisement by customer but today there are phenomenal tools to advertise your brand.

Let me ask you a simple question.









Before visiting to any new restaurant what do you do first? Check the reviews right? The customer share their experiences and popolarize your organisation and hence opens new door or opportunities for you to develop.





J. A. M ( Just A Minute) : Now! What’s that? Just a minute! Yes, it takes just a minute for a customer to decide whether to ‘go’ or ‘no-go’ for the product or service. Those ‘short’ and ‘long’ advertisements popping before any videos or applications you use somewhere fits in the sub concsious of your mind. So whenever you go for shopping the first thing which comes to your mind is the ad you saw. Whether it is an visual Advertisement or a Content Advertisement, it should be written or presented in such a way that it jams mins of the customer. Uniqueness and Creativity is the only sole element for survival. Food blogs and Travel blogs are also in trend today it has enable the street food hawkers to get in the ‘popular – demand’ zone too.





So, is your business in ‘Digital Marketing zone’ or you are postponing to adopt this phenomenal tool. If yes! Then you are postponing the brighter future of your business