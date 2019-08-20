Why is it best to choose Python for Machine learning?









I hope you may be aware of the fact that Python is the top-most programming language of computers. This language is considered as a high-level programming language and is having dynamic semantics. The cost of program maintenance is very low as this language is very easy and readable.









Being the simplest programming language of all, its usage is also ranked in the topmost place. In regard to this, a few seconds are needed to spend at the below-given graph:





































One of the major advantages of its being easy is that it is very easy to interface with other languages as well particularly with C and C++. So let's spend our little time to know what is the impact of using Python for machine learning.













Why it is best to choose Python for Machine learning?





Machine learning is an application of Artificial intelligence which makes computers and software to learn and predict the outcomes automatically without the interference of human beings.





Here starts the role of Machine learning engineers. Their main job is to accumulate, manage, arrange, and understand the data so that they can develop the data into intelligent algorithms.

So, keeping in consideration this fact it could be said that Python is the best language for Machine learning projects as this is simple language in comparison to others and only with the help of this simple language, difficult projects of Machine learning could be handled.





















Python is preferred for Machine learning projects because its syntax structure is a little easy to understand and its data handling capacity is just amazing.





According to the Hackerrank Stat 2018 developer survey (https://research.hackerrank.com/developer-skills/2018/) “JavaScript may be the most in-demand language by employers, but Python wins the heart of developers across all ages, according to our Love-Hate index.”





See below the reasons for which Python is considered to be the best option for Machine learning:





The big selection of libraries and frameworks





As Python is having a large number of frameworks and this is one of the major reasons for which Python is used for Machine learning as these frameworks helps in making coding easier and apart from this also helps to save development time.





Let’s discuss a little about some of the libraries and frameworks of Python which are really beneficial for Machine learning. “Numpy” is used for scientific computation, “Scipy” is used for advanced computation, SciKit-learn is used for data mining and data analysis. These libraries are working for frameworks such as TensorFlow, CNTK, and Apache Spark.













PyTorch is one of the frameworks of Python which is which is specially written for Machine learning.

















Comprehensibility





As it is already known that Python is the most simple language as it is highly readable to understand and process. As its code is highly readable so it is also helpful for the learning developers.





Python is the most suitable language for Machine learning because of the amazing combination that Python is simple language and ML algorithms are quite complex to solve and understand. So ultimately it is also really beneficial for developers in order to understand.





Python is considered easier in comparison to other languages as it is having simple syntax structure. So keeping in view this statement, it could be said that developers can test the complex algorithms easily and very quickly without stretching much time on implementation.









Plenty of support





The top-most programming languages that is Python is known for being supported by various resources and good quality documentation. Being supported by various types of high-quality resources, Python is able to support developers at various levels of development with the help of its advice and assistance.





Flexibility





Flexibility of Python language is another advantage of using it for Machine learning projects as you free to for any one of the options like either for OOPs approach or scripting. With the help of this, you can link different data altogether. Additionally, it can also help the various struggling developers in order to check the majority code in IDE.





Popularity





Moving forward while keeping in mind the previous statement that Python is the top-most programming language because of its easy to understand syntax structure. Developers can easily keep command over it as it is easily understandable for the developers. Ultimately it could be said that you can easily find the Python developers for ML projects.









Final words





In a nutshell, it could be said that the main reason behind why Python is best for Machine learning is that Python is the simplest language so, only this language can work with complex Machine learning algorithms.





So, if you are desiring to build high-end ML projects, go for choosing the best Machine learning development company which should be having highly skilled Python developers who can build best Python-based ML projects.












































