Why WordPress is the Best Platform to Build your Website?

History of WordPress:





Since 2003, WordPress has gone from a simple and pervasive blogging site to a preferred and prominent open source Content management system.





According to an internet source, it is widely used web development platform, till now 60 million website use this prodigious platform, including some top notch publication such as The New York Times and CNN, music icons such as Katy Perry, to Fortune 500 companies such as UPS and eBay.





Why WordPress is NO #1?

Today, WordPress's content management share is 59.5%.means 30% of all website use this platform.





At present every business requires a website to expand their business digitally.planning for a user-interactive,fast& secure website can be difficult. That's why small enterprise to well-based enterprise choose WordPress Development Services to make a full-featured WordPress website.





With a variety of tools, plugin, and awesome spanking features, WordPress is the best platform for web design.





benefits of WP Services:





Free & cost-effective:





New Gutenberg editor drag & drop blogs and many features Image via





WordPress is too easy to use for its easy interface and doesn't cost a fortune. anyone who has little knowledge of the client-side language can build a basic WordPress website.but when it comes to the commercial purpose you have to hire WordPress web developer to get a customize and fully functioning website.





Huge of themes & Plugin option:





You can get thousands of WordPress themes & plugins for free as well as paid according to your website.WordPress offers a number of key features which is easily implemented but many sites required huge functionality that's where themes & plugins come in public etc. these tools make it possible to customize the design with ease.you can find theme according to your requirements like Business website, portfolio, Traveller theme and the list go on. Take a few minutes and browse Theme directory & Plugin directory .you won't be disappointed.





Support & Security Features:





plugin like offers a way to protect your website





The WordPress Community has thousand of technical volunteers provides free advice and solution on various forum and also there is a various plugin which provides super compact security to your website or your website developer will take care of your data and back up through the awesome plugins option.





Here are just a couple of ways to get support with WordPress website:





The Official WordPress support forum

Online tutorial and session

Support forum for customizing theme & plugins

Hire WordPress Developer for managing your complete WordPress Project.





Responsive design & SEO:





plugin like Yoast take charge of your website Visibility & Content





The number of visitors on your site depends on user-interface, speed, and visibility and all this is possible due to SEO (Search engine optimization) and accessibility on different portable devices (Responsive like smartphone.iPhone, etc). with WordPress, it is easy to maintain your Website with the help of plugin like Yoast.





It comes in paid as well as a premium version with some powerful features like managing social media account and analytics trackers.





Latest API(Application programming interface):









WordPress makes available thousands of API allowing the integration of 3rd party services to with the website. these API giving freedom to integrate outside resources with your website.





Sum up:





I think the future of WordPress is vivid!! There are so many changes evolving right now like Gutenberg, drag and drop builder, up to dated API, etc and many more in the cart. This open-source CMS(content management system) has attracted a prolific & passionate community that ensure that it remains safe, secure and up to date according to web development requirement.





If you are want to know more about WordPress services & development or new to this filed, you can contact WordPress Development services provider to assist you with this wonderful platform.





Do you have any question regarding How to Use WordPress & Why & all what with WordPress?Let me know in the comment section.





