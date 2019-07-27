zimbra to office 365 migration project

In this article we will discuss the best way to move emails from Zimbra to Office 365 account. We will take the help of Zimbra to Office 365 Converter software which will enable the users to upload Zimbra TGZ files to O365 or Office 365 on Web account. It supports direct Zimbra to O365 migration & hence will reduce all the time during the whole process.

What is Zimbra to Office 365 Converter?

Zimbra to Office 365 Converter toolkit is a perfect solution to export TGZ emails to Office 365 account. It supports seamless migration from local storage to cloud environment without interrupting the services. It performs IMAP migration of emails & hence will only require login credential of destination Office 365 account. The best thing about Zimbra to Office 365 Converter is that it supports to migrate data into Office 365 Administrator account. There are large number of users who wants to know about Zimbra to Office 365 conversion process & they asked about it regularly on various forums & platforms.





I want to Import Zimbra to Office 365 account in a simplified manner. I have Office 365 Administrator account which have impersonation rights with 150 user accounts. I want to move emails from Zimbra to Office 365 administrator account. Kindly suggest me any perfect solution which will enable me to export all my data including Zimbra Emails, Contacts, & Calendars items.

Adam Smith, Hague





As from above query we can easily analyze that there are thousands of users who wants to export their mailboxes from Zimbra Mail to Office 365 account. This problem can be easily deal with the help of a state of the art Zimbra to Office 365 Migration tool. There is no need of having any advanced technical knowledge to complete such migration project.

How to Import Zimbra to Office 365 Account?





The overall working of the application is very easy & its interface is designed as very user friendly. It enables the users to take preview of Zimbra TGZ mailboxes in its panel. It will also ask the users to save & preview all attachments inserted within the emails. Just follow these simple steps to better understand the whole process.

Install & Run zMigrator software & read all Important Instructions. Load Zimbra files by three ways: Add Files, Add Folders or Add Extracted Items. It will list all Zimbra folders in application & preview all Zimbra emails. Choose Office 365 format from the list of 30+ Saving Options. Setup Zimbra to Office 365 Migration options in application panel. Enter Office 365 Username, & Password. Choose I am Admin option which will enable them to migrate Zimbra emails into Office 365 Administrator account. Users can also change the language of resultant mailboxes i.e. Dutch, French, German, Spanish, & Italian languages. After setting up all options just finalize the whole process by click on Convert button. Once conversion process finished successfully it will display a confirmation message box. Click on OK button to Confirm & Exit from here. Check your resultant Office 365 mailbox to verify successful conversion of mailbox items.









As from above we can easily analyze that it is one of the best & fine Zimbra to Office 365 Converter toolkit. The utility overpasses the need of Zimbra to Outlook Connector & did not creates PST file. There are several benefits that are offered with the help of this software.

Benefits of Zimbra to Office 365 Migration Toolkit:

The utility is designed with advanced algorithms to accomplish such migration scenarios. The Zimbra to Office 365 Migration Project will only require Zimbra mailboxes as TGZ Archive or Extracted TGZ Items. One can enjoy several advantages of this project as some of them are listed below:

In the above article we learned about how can a user export mailbox of Zimbra TGZ to Office 365 account. You only needed to choose all the required Zimbra mailboxes which you want to upload into Office 365 account. For multiple users, one can export all the details of username & password with the help of CSV file.