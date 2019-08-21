A
Stories

PSU banks to introduce home, auto loans on 59-minute MSME loan portal

State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank are some of the banks planning to onboard some of their retail products on the portal.

Press Trust of India
21st Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
psu banks

Public sector banks are gearing up to introduce retail products, including housing and auto loans, on the 'psbloansin59minutes' portal, with the aim to expand their retail loan business.


Currently, the portal gives in-principle approval for loans of up to Rs 1 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in just 59 minutes or less than an hour.


However, some of the banks, including State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Corporation Bank, have decided to extend in-principle approval to loans of up to Rs 5 crore through the portal.


This is despite small business owners not being enthused with the 59-minute loans scheme, according to State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar.


Bank of India is also planning to onboard some of the retail products on the portal for easier access to loan products.


The bank is working on this, and home and auto loan will be onboarded on the portal going forward, said Bank of India General Manager Salil Kumar Swain.


Another state-owned lender, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), also plans to offer retail loan products on the portal.


IOB has been actively participating on the portal for sanction of MSME loans and the bank has achieved an improvement in sanctioning of loans, as the number of cases and amount sanctioned shows a manifold increase since its inception, the bank said in a statement last week.

"As the scheme has drawn healthy response from the borrowers, the bank is in the process of extending in-principle sanction for loans up to Rs 5 crores under MSME. In due course of time, bank will also offer retail products (housing loan and personal loan) under this platform," the statement read.

The platform has helped in expediting loan disbursement and bringing ease in banking process by saving time for both bankers and customers, a senior official of another public sector bank said.


Touted as country's largest online lending platform, the portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2018 with an aim to make credit access and banking for MSMEs transparent and hassle-free.

Also Read

59-minute MSME loan scheme yet to make a mark, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Also Read

Kotak Mahindra to offer Rs 1 crore loan to MSMEs, becomes first private bank to join PM's 59-mi...


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Authors

Latest

Latest Stories

In midst of NBFC crisis, SBI launches co-origination pact for MSME lending

Press Trust of India

How this Mumbai-based men’s brand is taking on the popular T-shirt with its fusion garment

Palak Agarwal

59-minute MSME loan scheme yet to make a mark, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Press Trust of India

These large tech enterprise founders show that you don't need IIT or IIM tag to succeed

Rishabh Mansur

Mamata Banerjee allocates Rs 13,000 Cr for 9 MSME industrial parks in Howrah

Rishabh Mansur

Nitin Gadkari promises to solve issue of delayed payments to MSMEs

Press Trust of India