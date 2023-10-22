The Bear House’s expansion plans, Beacon unveiling a new brand, other top stories of the week

The Bear House

The Bear House, a Bengaluru-based bootstrapped men's fashion brand, is making notable strides in India's competitive fashion market. Despite the intense competition in the industry, the company sells 1.5 lakh shirts every month and introduces around 100 new styles regularly.

The brand's strategy is to excel in each product category before expanding further. India's textile and apparel market is experiencing substantial growth, and The Bear House is capitalising on it with a diverse portfolio of 1,210 styles and 8,000 SKUs.

Shirts make up the majority of its sales, and the company has seen impressive revenue growth, reaching Rs 58 crore in FY23, up from Rs 18 crore in FY22. It is planning to venture into offline retail by opening four stores by 2025, with the first store in Bengaluru scheduled for June 2024.

The company's journey began during the founder's college days, where he gained valuable industry experience and later established a shirt manufacturing unit in 2014. The brand's focus on manufacturing and product design has been a key factor in its success in the men’s fashion market.

Read the full story here.

Atulya

In 2008, Gaurav Singh, a third-generation entrepreneur, introduced a personal care product line under the brand Khadi Natural. This venture coincided with a shift in the personal care market towards products made from natural and herbal ingredients.

Over the years, it achieved a revenue of more than Rs 100 crore, established a vast retail presence in 18 Indian states, a strong online presence, and expanded its reach to over 25 countries.

However, in 2022, Singh chose to create a new line of personal care products named Atulya under the parent company, Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited. While Khadi Natural continued its commitment to providing paraben-free and natural products, Singh identified an opportunity in the premium Ayurvedic products market.

To tap into this potential, Atulya was launched with a pricing range of Rs 180 to 599, differentiating it from Khadi Natural, whose products typically range from Rs 56 to Rs 350. Atulya positions itself as a vegan brand with PETA certification, emphasising the use of superior plant-sourced ingredients.

Atulya also seeks EcoCert certification, one of the world's largest organic certification organisations, highlighting its commitment to organic, cruelty-free, and sustainable personal care products. This strategy aims to cater to consumers seeking premium, ethically produced items, setting Atulya apart from Khadi Natural.

Read the full story here.

Purna Gummies

Purna Gummies, founded in 2021 by Dr Archana Gupta, is dedicated to addressing nutritional deficiencies in adults, primarily focusing on women in their 40s.

Dr Gupta, a gynaecologist with 35 years of experience, recognised the importance of health supplements, such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and plant extracts, to meet daily nutritional needs. She noted that unpalatable tastes and odours often deterred patients from taking necessary supplements, leading to deficiencies and related health problems.

With a vision to provide a more appealing and convenient solution, Purna Gummies was established.

She emphasises that supplements should complement a balanced lifestyle, which includes a proper diet, sufficient sleep, basic exercise, and adequate hydration. The company's inception involved a collaborative effort with Dr Gupta's husband, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, managing machinery setup, and her son, Apoorv Agarwal, overseeing formulation and quality control.

Purna Gummies started with an initial investment of Rs 4 lakh and has experienced substantial growth. In FY23, the company generated a revenue of Rs 20 crore, with plans to reach Rs 150 crore by year-end. The workforce of around 200 employees covers various aspects, including production, packaging, research and development, quality control, human resources, accounting, marketing, and sales.

Read the full story here.