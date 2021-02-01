Budget 2021: FM proposes several changes to customs duties to boost local manufacturing

By Rishabh Mansur|1st Feb 2021
Presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that since last year, the government is overhauling the structure of customs duties and has eliminated 80 outdated exemptions.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Presenting one of the most-awaited Budgets in Indian history, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a slew of changes in customs duties in a bid to boost local manufacturing. She explained that since last year, the government is overhauling the structure of customs duties and has eliminated 80 outdated exemptions.


Proposing to review more than 400 old exemptions this year, Sitharaman promised to put in place a revised customs duty structure, which is free of distortions.


MSMEs, which were severely hit by a sharp rise in iron and steel prices, will see customs duty reduced uniformly to 7.5 percent on semis, flat, and long products of non-alloy, alloy, and stainless steels. To provide relief to metal re-cyclers, which are mostly MSMEs, Sitharaman announced exemption duty on steel scrap for a period up to March 31, 2022.

"I am also revoking ADD (Anti-Dumping Duty) and CVD (Countervailing Duty) on certain steel products. To provide relief to copper recyclers, I am reducing duty on copper scrap from 5 percent to 2.5 percent," she said.
nirmala sitharaman, budget 2021, yourstory

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

ALSO READ

Budget 2021: In welcome move for Indian startups, FM proposes one-person company without any restriction on paid-up limit

For the chemicals sector, Sitharaman reduced customs duty on Naptha to 2.5 percent. For capital equipment and auto parts, she proposed to withdraw exemptions on tunnel boring machines, and said they will attract a customs duty of 7.5 percent; and its parts a duty of 2.5 percent.


"We are raising customs duty on certain auto parts to 15 percent to bring them on par with a general rate on auto parts. Further, we are increasing duty from 10 percent to 15 percent on steel screws and plastic builder wares," she said.

The Union Budget 2021 also proposed the exemption on import of duty-free items as an incentive to exporters of 36 garments, leather, and handicraft items.

"Almost all these items are made domestically by our MSMEs. We are withdrawing exemption on imports of certain kinds of leathers as they are domestically produced in good quantity and quality, mostly by MSMEs. We are also raising customs duty on finished synthetic gemstones to encourage their domestic processing," Sitharaman explained.


For YourStory's multimedia coverage of Budget 2021, visit YourStory's Budget 2021 page or budget.yourstory.com

msme

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Indian carpet makers weaving their magic globally

How this Jaipur-based carpet manufacturer is making rugs for the world and clocking Rs 250 Cr turnover

Budget 2021: 10 things the Indian MSME ecosystem is expecting

Millions of MSMEs have benefitted from Govt-backed relief schemes such as the ECLGS: Ram Nath Kovind

Daily Capsule
All eyes on Amazon's incoming CEO Andy Jassy - not short for Anand Jaswinder
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The Indian carpet makers weaving their magic globally

How this Jaipur-based carpet manufacturer is making rugs for the world and clocking Rs 250 Cr turnover

This fintech company helps underbanked Tier III, IV cities with digital banking solutions, rakes over Rs 10,000 cr annual GTV

Budget 2021: MSMEs welcome new customs duties and incentives for digitisation

Budget 2021: FM rolls out scheme to set up seven mega textile parks in India

Budget 2021: FM increases tax audit limit for companies that opt for 95 percent digital transactions

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details