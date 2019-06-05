Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to chair a joint meeting of Board of Trade and CTDP

Newly-appointed Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, will chair a joint meeting of the Board of Trade and the Council of Trade Development and Promotion (CTDP) in New Delhi on June 6, 2019, stated a press release.





The meeting will be held to discuss various issues relating to the promotion of exports,domestic manufacturing, and a reduction in imports. Issues related to improvement in logistics and agricultural exports will also be discussed.





Secretaries of the Departments of Commerce, Revenue, Shipping, Road Transport and Highways, Civil Aviation, Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Agriculture, Information Technology, Textiles, and other Ministries of Government of India will also be participating in the joint meeting along with representatives of Export Promotion Councils and representatives of the Industry.





The Board of Trade advises the Commerce and Industry Ministry on policy measures connected with the Foreign Trade Policy to achieve the objectives of boosting the country’s trade. The Council for Trade Development and Promotion ensures the continuous dialogue with State Governments and UTs on measures for providing an international trade enabling environment in the States and to create a framework for making the states active partners in boosting India’s exports.





Piyush Goyal took over from Suresh Prabhu to become the Minister of Commerce and Industry in Modi’s new Cabinet on May 31. He also holds the office of Ministry of Railways since 2017. Goyal first made his mark in the BJP as a treasurer and held portfolios in coal, power, railways, and finance.





Goyal was also provided with the finance portfolio in May 2018, which he held till August, while Arun Jaitley was recuperating from a kidney transplant. He presented the interim Budget in the Parliament in January 2019.





ALSO READ:





Nitin Gadkari takes charge of the MSME Ministry says, "will work with Commerce Ministry to boost local manufacturing"





MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari promises to boost employment in the sector







