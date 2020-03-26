Coronavirus: Commerce ministry sets up helpdesk for SMBs for import, export queries

The commerce ministry on Thursday said it has set up a helpdesk to resolve export and import-related issues arising due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was operationalised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).









"A helpdesk has been operationalised by DGFT for export or import-related issues being faced in the current situation," the statement read.





All issues related to the Department of Commerce or DGFT can be forwarded to this help desk.





In addition, a pro forma spreadsheet listing the queries can also be sent to 'dgftedi@nic.in'.





A toll-free number-1800-111-550- is also available for answering questions on call.





The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has said that global trade may see a sharp fall in the coming months due to the coronavirus outbreak.





The Council of Leather Exports (CLE) has said shipment orders worth $1 billion (around Rs 7,600 crore) were cancelled in the past one week due to the coronavirus pandemic.





