Coronavirus: Commerce ministry sets up helpdesk for SMBs for import, export queries

According to WTO, global trade may see a sharp fall in the coming months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

By Press Trust of India
26th Mar 2020
The commerce ministry on Thursday said it has set up a helpdesk to resolve export and import-related issues arising due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was operationalised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).


Coronavirus
Indian Bank announces additional funding for MSMEs amid coronavirus outbreak; 60 months repayment tenure


"A helpdesk has been operationalised by DGFT for export or import-related issues being faced in the current situation," the statement read.


All issues related to the Department of Commerce or DGFT can be forwarded to this help desk.


In addition, a pro forma spreadsheet listing the queries can also be sent to 'dgftedi@nic.in'.


A toll-free number-1800-111-550- is also available for answering questions on call.


The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has said that global trade may see a sharp fall in the coming months due to the coronavirus outbreak.


The Council of Leather Exports (CLE) has said shipment orders worth $1 billion (around Rs 7,600 crore) were cancelled in the past one week due to the coronavirus pandemic.


(Disclaimer: The article has been picked up from PTI with minor edits.)


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

