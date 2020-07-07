How Dell technology and predictive analysis helps Healthi deliver 2x better health outcomes for over 2.5 million users​

Traditional healthcare has revolved around treating acute illnesses and in-patient tertiary care. However, statistics reveal that around 90 percent of healthcare episodes usually happen outside the hospital. In nearly all outpatient scenarios, getting users to adhere to norms of their follow-up care is essential to drive outcomes. Healthi is addressing this opportunity through an analytics- and personalisation-led platform that can deliver 2x better outcomes.





Meet Krishna Ulagaratchagan and Rekuram Varadharaj, entrepreneurs who saw a void in the healthcare system and filled it. Their startup, Healthi designs smart and meaningful health and wellness solutions that drive better health outcomes for its users. As a trusted wellness partner with more than 250 corporates, Healthi has helped over 2.5 million users from over 250 Indian cities make smart decisions about their health.





By engaging users in a personalised manner and educating them about their current state of health, reinforcing the next steps prescribed by the physician, and nudging users towards adherence, Healthi drives better healthcare outcomes. People have begun to understand that the ‘sick-care’ medical model can do only so much to improve the quality of life. Addressing primary health issues right at the outset by educating, empowering and engaging users around preventive care, especially among those with known risk factors, paves the way for a better life and overall well-being.

When serving users and securing their data is of paramount importance

Healthi aims to make the user the pivot around whom healthcare revolves, thus inverting the current paradigm that the patient is the most underutilised resource in medicine. Today, they are India’s fastest growing digital preventive health startup. The technology-backed preventive healthcare platform uses analytics and machine learning to help its users make smart choices about their health so as to avoid chronic diseases. From the beginning, the Bengaluru-based company had partnered with a Dell Technologies Advisor who helped them ramp up with the right tools. The company has more than 80 employees, all of whom use Dell laptops and monitors to serve users nationwide.





“Being in the healthcare space, privacy is critical to Healthi. Serving, securing and protecting users’ data is of paramount importance. Our infrastructure is based in the cloud and we have robust technology to ensure continuity and data security,” says Krishna.





Over the past four years, Healthi has seen exponential growth and plans to scale beyond India in the future. Support and solutions that work across geographies are also key, and they rely on Dell ProSupport to maximise uptime. “Dell maintains the highest category of support including Accidental Damage Protection. When the need arose, my display was replaced free of charge. Getting a tech partner like Dell and a Dell Technologies Advisor who can become friends with your ambitions, can make the world of difference,” says Rekuram.

A. XPS 15

The world’s smallest performance 39.6cm (15.6”) laptop packs a powerhouse performance with a stunning InfinityEdge display that comes with an optional touch screen. The XPS features up to a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor.





B. OptiPlex 3070 Small Form Factor.

An intelligent, sustainably built business desktop essential for speed and productivity in a space-saving design. The OptiPlex features processors up to the 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i5.





C. Dell Precision 5540

Dell’s smaller, lighter and more accessible Precision workstation. Built to empower productivity in CAD and other demanding applications. The workstation features processors up to the 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9.

D. Dell 24 USB-C Monitor - P2419HC

Optimise your workspace with this 60.5cm (23.8”) monitor featuring USB-C connectivity, a small footprint and productivity-boosting features.





E. Latitude 5500

The world’s smallest (39.6cm) 15.6 mainstream business-class notebook lets you get to work faster than ever thanks to its scalable features, powerful performance and ExpressCharge. The notebook features processors up to the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7.





F. PowerEdge T440 Tower Server

Drive a wide variety of office workloads with flexible performance and capacity in a worry-free infrastructure. The tower features processors up to the Intel® Xeon® Gold.

Remote connection using VPN

Dell also provides guidance on how to use and troubleshoot issues with your wireless or wired network, for more information browse to the Dell Networking, WiFi and Bluetooth Knowledge Base site. Every organisation, however, may use a different type of VPN software to allow their employees to connect to their business network, Dell recommends that you work with the IT department of your business to explore your options.

In today’s world of always-on business, a robust tech strategy is a must in order to boost collaboration, reach new growth markets and achieve cost efficiencies. Dell Small Business Technology Advisors give you FREE advice and one-on-one partnership to fuel your business growth. With over 30 years of experience in helping small businesses to thrive, Dell is dedicated to creating the products and services your business requires. But they’re not stopping there. They also offer a personal level of partnership, and peace of mind that your technology will perform the way you need, even as your business evolves.

