News

MSMEs would unlock new opportunities by embracing digital revolution: CAIT President

FIRST, along with CAIT, organised a summit in Surat to educate MSMEs about the advantages of going digital and helping them in the transition.

Anupriya Pandey75 Stories
MSMEs would unlock new opportunities by embracing digital revolution: CAIT President

Thursday April 27, 2023,

2 min Read

MSMEs would have the power to unlock new opportunities for growth and build a sustainable and successful enterprise by embracing the digital revolution, Pramod Bhagat, President of CAIT, said during a summit organised on “Future Proofing of Indian Enterprises” in Surat, Gujarat.

The summit—organised by Forum for Internet Retailers, Sellers and Traders (FIRST) with the support of the Surat Chapter of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT)—aimed to educate MSMEs about the advantages of going digital and assists them in making that transition.

Addressing the summit, Bhagat said, "Don't wait for change to happen—be the change that transforms your business and sets it on a path to success."

“Embracing digital transformation is not an option, but a necessity for retailers and MSMEs to thrive in today's world," said Vinod Kumar, President of India SME Forum. To make one's business future-proof, it is required to make it ready for future market demands, he added.

"By embracing technology and staying ahead of the curve, retailers and MSMEs can create a sustainable and futuristic business that can withstand any challenge and seize new opportunities,” he said.

Owing to India's fast acceptance of digitalisation, MSMEs have an enormous opportunity to use ecommerce platforms and benefit from things, including greater customer reach, streamlined business procedures, and lowered barriers to entry for exporting goods. Ecommerce has aided MSMEs in expanding their market reach while providing a low-cost, low-investment digital transformation.

"Study your business, plan to the maximum, network tirelessly, and embrace digital planning—these are the keys to future-proofing your business and making it sustainable," said Mitesh Shah, Secretary General, Gujarat Chapter, CAIT.

Edited by Suman Singh

