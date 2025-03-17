Navigating the IoT revolution: Tackling scalability, security, and speed

Are we truly harnessing the power of the Internet of Things, or are we drowning in its data? In a world where every sensor, every device, every interaction generates a torrent of information, the question isn't just about collecting data, but about transforming it into actionable intelligence—in real time. A recent roundtable, featuring industry leaders and hosted by Volt Active Data and YourStory, challenged conventional wisdom, diving deep into the complexities of building applications that can not only survive, but thrive in this hyper-connected age.

Moderated by Shivani Muthanna, Director – Strategic Partnerships at YourStory, the discussion revolved around the theme ‘Internet of Things (IoT) for the Digitally Connected World: Understanding How to Maximize Value Out of IoT.’ Bringing together industry experts from diverse domains, the session featured Abhay Pawar, Head of CurlEdge; Monalisha Thakur, Co-founder and CMO of TUMMOC; Mayank Satnalika, Director of Engineering at CloudSEK; Guharajan Sivakumar, Co-founder and CTO of Aprecomm; and Biplab Banerjee, Principal Solution Architect at Volt Active Data. These leaders shared insights on harnessing IoT’s full potential while tackling challenges related to scalability, security, and real-time data processing.

Harnessing IoT for digital transformation

The discussion highlighted how the rapid generation of data requires organizations to effectively capture, analyze, and act upon real-time insights. Panelists emphasized the challenges of handling high-volume, high-velocity data and the importance of developing scalable and resilient IoT infrastructures to support digital transformation. With IoT devices proliferating at an unprecedented rate, ensuring secure data management has become more critical than ever. The conversation underscored the importance of robust data governance frameworks to prevent breaches and maintain data integrity.

Another key theme that emerged was the role of edge computing in transforming IoT. By reducing the need to transmit massive amounts of data to centralized cloud servers, edge computing enhances security, speeds up decision-making, and reduces operational costs. The integration of AI and stream processing was also discussed as a game-changer, enabling businesses to derive actionable insights from real-time data streams and optimize operational efficiency.

As AI adoption continues to grow, concerns about its misuse were raised. Experts highlighted the need for an accurate representation of AI capabilities to prevent unrealistic expectations. Understanding customer challenges and designing AI solutions accordingly was deemed essential to fostering long-term trust and efficiency. Large enterprises, in particular, face hurdles in AI adoption due to complex infrastructures, making education and strategic planning imperative for successful deployment.

Panelists discussed the immense volume of daily data transactions, which range between 13-15 crores, underscoring the need for robust centralized and decentralized data storage and analysis solutions. The discussion explored the balance between cloud and on-premise solutions, emphasizing that while cloud-based architectures offer scalability, they also present challenges in terms of regulatory compliance and security.

Securing AI and IoT: Building trust in a hyper-connected world

The conversation on AI and IoT security brought to light the pressing need for secure, localized networks, emphasizing private cloud infrastructure and on-device data management. Panelists discussed the critical risks of metadata exposure, particularly in cases where data is unknowingly transmitted to foreign entities. The importance of secure protocols, such as using on-device processing with solutions like Raspberry Pi equipped with GPUs, was highlighted as a measure to mitigate these risks, even if such solutions currently lack speed and efficiency.

One of the key challenges outlined was the lack of fault-tolerant and self-healing systems, as seen in IoT deployments in conflict zones. Panelists stressed that security must be a foundational aspect of system design rather than an afterthought. Additionally, the conversation shed light on the widespread lack of technical awareness among users, with many failing to change default router passwords or secure their networks. A holistic approach to budgeting for security measures, rather than treating them as an optional add-on, was deemed crucial for future-proofing AI and IoT applications.

Private networks and the role of VPNs

The discussion delved into the advantages of private networks and VPNs, noting that while VPNs with robust encryption algorithms offer enhanced security, adoption remains low due to technical complexities. The risks associated with compromised VPN credentials were underscored with real-world examples, such as the Uber hack, where a single compromised credential led to a major security breach. Simplifying VPN management for non-technical users was seen as a necessary step toward wider adoption.

One of the fundamental challenges in cybersecurity is building trust in security solutions. Panelists questioned whether ISPs can be fully trusted to manage security effectively and discussed the concept of a tipping point where widespread adoption of security measures leads to greater trust. Demonstrating the effectiveness of security solutions through real-world applications was seen as key to encouraging adoption. Ultimately, a gradual, consistent approach to implementing security measures is necessary to build trust over time and drive meaningful change in the AI and IoT ecosystem.

Volt Active Data’s unified approach to real-time data processing

The conversation revolved around the capabilities of Volt Active Data and its approach to addressing these pressing concerns through a unified real-time data processing platform. Volt Active Data enables enterprises to handle massive transactional and streaming workloads with ultra-low latency, ensuring real-time responsiveness and scalability. Volt Active Data provides the ability to process high-velocity data streams seamlessly supporting AI Automation, Autonomous decision making acting on opportunities and threats within milliseconds.

Volt Active Data powers large telecom operators for complex Billing and Charging systems, processing data for a 500 million subscriber base. A fintech company utilized Volt’s platform to power fraud detection algorithms, enabling real-time identification of suspicious transactions and improving regulatory compliance. Similarly, in the gaming and adtech industry, a leading company enhanced user engagement by deploying personalized in-game recommendations, processing thousands of interactions per millisecond to deliver an immersive experience.

The road ahead: Scaling for the future

As digital transformation accelerates, enterprises must invest in technologies that enable real-time responsiveness and scalability. Platforms like Volt Active Data equip businesses with the capability to seamlessly process high-speed data streams, ensure system uptime, and deliver superior user experiences. The roundtable concluded with a shared vision: leveraging cutting-edge technology, intelligent automation, and strategic architectural choices to build applications that are not just scalable but also future-proof.