Flipkart and Tamil Nadu trade body tie up to promote local weavers and artisans

By Press Trust of India|19th Feb 2021
The partnership, under Flipkart's 'Samarth' programme, would enable the artisans, weavers, craftsmen, and small industries to showcase their products from the house of Flipkart.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ecommerce giant Flipkart on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Micro, Small Medium Enterprises Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau to serve local artisans, weavers, and craftsmen.


The partnership, under the Flipkart 'Samarth' programme, would enable the artisans, weavers, craftsmen, and small industries to showcase their products from the house of Flipkart.


The trade bureau would support Flipkart with its state-owned affiliated enterprises and undertakings, which work with the crafts producers and farmers.

Source : Shutterstock

Source : Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Inside Flipkart's big bet on small businesses, entrepreneurs
"There are 294 industrial cooperative societies functioning under the department. Many of them are involved in production of handicraft items, including GI-registered products. This MoU will provide these societies with a new vigour and link them to a national market for their products," Industries Commissioner Anu George said.

"Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative and aims to help skilled local artisan communities set up their business on the Flipkart Marketplace in an efficient, transparent manner. The programme seeks to break entry barriers for local artisans and weavers by extending incubation support, which includes benefits in the form of seamless onboarding and cataloguing," Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said.


The Samarth programme was launched in 2019 to build a sustainable and inclusive platform for underserved domestic communities and businesses to empower them with greater opportunities and better livelihoods. It works with NGOs, government bodies, and livelihood missions to reach out to a large number of rural entrepreneurs, with a special focus on women-led enterprises, differently-abled entrepreneurs, artisans, and weavers, who often face obstacles such as the lack of access to working capital, poor infrastructure, and inadequate training.


Under the programme, Flipkart also signed an MoU with the Government of Assam, last year, to promote the state’s local arts, crafts, and handloom sectors by bringing them into the ecommerce fold.


Currently, the programme supports over 7.50 lakh artisans, weavers, and craftsmen across the country, the press release said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Started with borrowed capital of Rs 10K, here’s how Mufti grew to a Rs 395 Cr brand

Started with an aim to empower weavers and artisans, Yak Carpets is now exporting to around 30 countries

How small businesses can shape India’s economic recovery

Daily Capsule
Touchdown on Mars
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Taking the family’s 160-year legacy forward, how this entrepreneur is bringing back the charm of Indian perfumery

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates incense stick manufacturing unit in Assam

With its regional blend of spices, this Coimbatore brand is competing with national players like MDH, Everest

This entrepreneur is providing livelihood to women in Bihar's Bhagalpur by manufacturing handwoven sarees

Starting with Rs 1 lakh, this chemical engineer built a Rs 625Cr revenue brand and took it to IPO: the story of Indigo Paints

A Rs 40-lakh investment and Starbucks as first client: How this interior design company clocked a turnover of Rs 9 Cr