Events

Gather & Grow: 10 reasons to join SMB Connect Fair on June 30

From valuable networking opportunities to inspiring speakers and a celebration of the vibrant MSME sector, this is an event you simply can't afford to miss.

Anupriya Pandey104 Stories
Gather & Grow: 10 reasons to join SMB Connect Fair on June 30

Tuesday June 27, 2023,

3 min Read

Happy World MSME Day 2023! 

It's that time of the year again—a time to celebrate the vibrant and unstoppable spirit of MSMEs, and Team SMB and entrepreneurs are gearing up to create magic together. 

This year’s SMB Connect Fair themed ‘Gather & Grow’ is all about celebrating entrepreneurship and growing together.

With only two days left, we've got 10 reasons why you absolutely cannot miss out on the SMB Connect Fair 2023. 

1. SMB Connect Fair returns after three years! 

Join us for a special gathering where you can connect with fellow entrepreneurs, industry experts, potential partners, and enthusiastic customers—all under one roof. Prepare for genuine human connections, engaging conversations, and inspiring moments that will leave you motivated.

2. Inspiring speakers 

We have a lineup of exceptional speakers who are here to fuel your entrepreneurial drive. Prepare yourself for insights from visionary minds like Rajesh Dembla, Founder of ﻿Zoozle﻿, and Vinod Kumar, President of India SME Forum. The discussions will entail everything that matters the most to MSMEs. 

3. Women entrepreneurs for the win!

Witness the power of women in business. Join our panel of trailblazing women entrepreneurs as they delve into the three essential pillars of building a thriving business in today's world—finance, networking, and technology. Get ready to be inspired and empowered by their stories and strategies.

4. Connect with like-minded visionaries

SMBStory’s Gather and Grow is the perfect platform for you to meet and mingle with ambitious individuals from diverse sectors. Discover potential collaborators, exchange ideas, and form meaningful connections that can propel your business to new heights.

5. Indulge in the SMB Flea Bazaar extravaganza

Get ready to embark on an exciting journey through the SMB Flea Bazaar, where you can explore a plethora of brands. From food to home décor, cosmetics to exquisite jewellery, explore these 12 brand stands. 

6. Exclusive fireside chat 

Gain invaluable insights from Vinod Kumar, President of India SME Forum, as he dives deep into areas, including ease of doing business for MSMEs, government policies, logistics, supply chains, funding, investment, and marketing challenges faced by MSMEs. It's a rare opportunity that you don't want to miss!

7. Discuss the hottest topics

Stay tuned for our upcoming panel discussion featuring industry experts who will unveil the secrets to marketing success. Join dedicated sessions focused on brand positioning and effectively reaching your target audience. Get ready to sharpen your marketing strategies and elevate your game.

8. Masterclass 

Rajesh Dembla, Founder of Zoozle, with his wealth of experience and successful investments in brands like ﻿Dunzo﻿, ﻿Decentro﻿, and ﻿WholesaleBox﻿, Dembla will guide you on how to build a highly profitable business. 

9. Expand your horizons 

Gather and Grow is a gateway to a treasure trove of knowledge and insights. Step into the world of MSMEs and gain valuable insights into entrepreneurship. 

10. Unlock growth opportunities

This event offers a valuable platform where entrepreneurs can equip themselves with the necessary tools to foster business expansion. Discover practical strategies, gain industry insights, and connect with experts who can guide you to success.

Come, say hello, and show your support for the trailblazers in the MSME sector who dare to dream big.

Location: YourStory Media Office, Indiranagar.

Edited by Suman Singh

