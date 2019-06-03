GoDaddy launches an internet bundle to bring Indian small businesses online

Internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy has recently launched its Online Starter Bundle, an all-in-one internet solution for small business owners and entrepreneurs in India.

In a statement, GoDaddy said that in order to make the internet more accessible, and support the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) entrepreneurs across India, Online Starter Bundle offers an India-specific domain name, a starter one-page website, along with a secure professional email account, enabling people to easily bring their ventures online. It allows business owners to reach their audience across India and the world, with an investment of less than Rs 3/day. The Starter Bundle comes with a choice of domain extensions between .in and co.in for businesses to highlight their location to potential customers across the country.

Commenting on the new launch, Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India, said, “We, at GoDaddy, are continually working towards driving innovation to help empower India’s dynamic and rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. We believe India thrives when small and medium entrepreneurial ventures succeed. The GoDaddy Online Starter Bundle includes all essential tools that a business needs to present a professional brand to the online world. Our aim is to help ensure more online adoption among Indian businesses, by giving them easy-to-use and affordable products to turn their dreams into reality online.”

GoDaddy Online Starter Bundle is currently available at a cost of Rs 996 for .in domains and Rs 900 for co.in domains for the first year of the product roll-out. GoDaddy states that it is an ideal solution for small businesses to get online in a matter of minutes, with a single purchase, with no additional hassle of extensive information feeding or exorbitant rates.

The Online Starter Bundle also promises a seamless experience across phone and desktop, which is backed by GoDaddy’s round-the-clock customer support.

GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of products for small business owners and entrepreneurs, ranging from domain names, hosting, website building, to email marketing, security protections, and an online store.





ALSO READ: Free accounting and billing software launched for MSMEs with turnover up to Rs 1.5 Cr







