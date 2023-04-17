Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Godrej Capital launches digital platform Nirmaan dedicated to MSMEs

In the initial launch phase of Nirmaan, services will be promoted in 30 key markets in India but will be made available across the country.

Anupriya Pandey71 Stories
Godrej Capital launches digital platform Nirmaan dedicated to MSMEs

Monday April 17, 2023,

2 min Read

Godrej Capital—the financial services arm of Godrej Group—has launched a digital platform Nirmaan to help micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) business owners grow their businesses.

It has also partnered with players like Amazon Global Selling, Onsurity, Zolvit, and MSMEx to provide solutions to problems faced by these businesses, the company said in a statement.

Partnership with other brands will help increase the potential market reach, simplify legal and compliance, enhance employee health and welfare, and provide business coaching for small businesses, the company said in a statement.

The challenges that the platform will look into include limited access to the market, challenges in geographical expansion, lack of know-how about legal and regulatory compliance requirements, limited access to technology, hiring, and retaining a skilled workforce, and limitation of access to credit.

Godrej Capital Nirmaan aims to solve these challenges and provide services under the categories of Grow the Business, Ease Business Operations, and Transformation through upskilling, it said.

“Along with the lending services we already provide, with Nirmaan, we can help solve some of those challenges and support the sector's growth," said Manish Shah, MD and CEO, Godrej Capital. 

According to the data provided by the company, Godrej Capital has disbursed over Rs 5,300 crore across housing, SME, and MSME loans, and has expanded its presence across 13 cities in India since its inception in November 2020.

In the initial launch phase of Nirmaan, services will be promoted in 30 key markets in India, but will be made available across the country, the statement read.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From Stone Sapphire’s growth plans to Geekay Bikes’ unique offerings, the top SMB stories of the week

Why should SMEs plan an IPO? 5 key learnings from the veterans

Scope of business and investment opportunities for Indian SME and manufacturing sectors

Starting with Rs 1 lakh, this chemical engineer built a Rs 625Cr revenue brand and took it to IPO: the story of Indigo Paints

Daily Capsule
Trouble at Blinkit
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How financial companies are convincing MSMEs to go digital and other top SMB stories of the week

How tech-powered loans are empowering MSMEs keep pace with a rapidly-changing world

Meet the entrepreneur simplifying draping through One Minute Saree

Inspired by India, this perfumery helps customers craft unique scents