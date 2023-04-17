Godrej Capital launches digital platform Nirmaan dedicated to MSMEs

Godrej Capital—the financial services arm of Godrej Group—has launched a digital platform Nirmaan to help micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) business owners grow their businesses.

It has also partnered with players like Amazon Global Selling, Onsurity, Zolvit, and MSMEx to provide solutions to problems faced by these businesses, the company said in a statement.

Partnership with other brands will help increase the potential market reach, simplify legal and compliance, enhance employee health and welfare, and provide business coaching for small businesses, the company said in a statement.

The challenges that the platform will look into include limited access to the market, challenges in geographical expansion, lack of know-how about legal and regulatory compliance requirements, limited access to technology, hiring, and retaining a skilled workforce, and limitation of access to credit.

Godrej Capital Nirmaan aims to solve these challenges and provide services under the categories of Grow the Business, Ease Business Operations, and Transformation through upskilling, it said.

“Along with the lending services we already provide, with Nirmaan, we can help solve some of those challenges and support the sector's growth," said Manish Shah, MD and CEO, Godrej Capital.

According to the data provided by the company, Godrej Capital has disbursed over Rs 5,300 crore across housing, SME, and MSME loans, and has expanded its presence across 13 cities in India since its inception in November 2020.

In the initial launch phase of Nirmaan, services will be promoted in 30 key markets in India, but will be made available across the country, the statement read.