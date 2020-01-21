Airtel and Google Cloud partner to bring G Suite to Indian SMBs

Indian integrated telecommunications services provider Bharti Airtel and cloud computing services provider Google Cloud today announced Google's G Suite will form part of Airtel’s integrated B2B connectivity solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs). G Suite will become part of Airtel's integrated ICT portfolio.

G Suite comprises Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and more - apps designed with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence to boost productivity.





A company statement said the latest agreement will provide a platform for both companies to tap growth opportunities in India, which ranks amongst the fastest growing economies and has the second highest number of internet users in the world.





"Airtel and Google Cloud have a shared vision of delighting customers with great products. India, with its growing economy and adoption of digital services, offers one of the biggest opportunities to serve customers with innovative solutions. We are further strengthening our deep relationship with Google Cloud and building products and services aimed at transforming Indian businesses," said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, a telecom provider that claims to serve over 2,500 large businesses and 500,000 SMBs and technology startups across India.

Airtel and Google Cloud are looking to tap into India's rapid adoption of digital services as local businesses embrace digital tools and cloud based solutions to improve their agility and efficiency.





“Indian companies are making a massive transformation to the cloud and our partnership with Airtel will support this transition. The combination of G Suite’s collaboration and productivity tools with Airtel’s digital business offerings will help accelerate digital innovations for thousands of Indian businesses," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, which provides organisations with infrastructure, platform capabilities, and industry solutions, along with expertise and data-powered innovation on modern computing infrastructure.

Last year, in April 2019, Bharti Airtel and network gear maker Cisco partnered to bring networking and connectivity solutions to SMEs in India. The partnership entailed Airtel offering software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services built on the Cisco-Viptela platform. This solution was said to have a centralised policy and a management controller for SME customers to view data flows in order to optimise them.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)







