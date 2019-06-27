Grow your business twice as fast with digital - three powerful and free online solutions from Google to help you get started

For millions of small businesses across India, digital offers a powerful platform to transform and accelerate growth. A research study on Indian SMBs by Google and KPMG found that profits of digitally engaged SMBs grow twice as fast compared to offline SMBs.





Likewise, digitally engaged businesses are able to grow their customer base significantly with 52 percent catering to customers beyond their home city versus only 29 percent offline SMBs. However, the study also found that 68 percent Indian SMBs are still offline due to a lack of understanding of the benefits of digital technologies and technical skills to get them online.





Three powerful and free online solutions from Google can enable you with the right skills and tools to digitise your business and leverage the full power of the internet.





Google Digital Unlocked: With the internet, the smallest business can become the largest business in the blink of an eye. Google Digital Unlocked offers quality training in going digital for every single small business in India. The online training comprises a set of 90 self-paced video tutorials, curated specifically for India and is available free of charge at g.co/digitalunlocked. The tutorials cover a comprehensive set of topics ranging from building a web presence and driving online growth to reaching customers over mobile and video digital and email marketing to social media. The platform also has an extensive toolkit that can help you get going on everything from getting your business online to marketing and analytics!





Google Primer App: For India’s mobile-first audience, Google also launched Primer, a free educational mobile app that helps businesses and startups quickly learn new business and digital marketing skills. The easy, interactive, five-minute lessons cover such topics as business planning, management, sales, customer satisfaction, online advertising, analytics, social media, and more. Each lesson comes with actionable next steps people can take to start reaching their goals - whether they want to start or grow a business, attract more customers, or find a new job. You can download Primer for Android or iOS here. Primer also works offline and is currently available in English, Hindi, and Telugu.





Google My Business and Websites with GMB: Having digital skills is a great starting point for businesses. In addition, SMBs also need a robust online identity to connect with consumers and convert their interest into action. With Google My Business, users can have their Business Profile appear right when people are searching for their business or similar businesses on Google Search or Maps. Google My Business also provides businesses with the ability to create and update their Business Profile with ease. It also equips the small businesses with a simple way to create free, mobile optimised website, easily and instantly. My Business Websites is available in 10 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam. You can find out more about Google My Business here, or learn how to put your business on the map and make the most out of your Google My Business listing with the Google Primer app here.





(This article is powered by Google Digital Unlocked)



