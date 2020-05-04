Government to set up panel to give clearances in 3-month time frame for businesses: Gadkari

Addressing Chartered Accountants Association of India, the minister informed that a Joint Secretary level officer has already been appointed to look after the foreign investment in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

By Press Trust of India
4th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government will set up a panel to provide necessary clearances needed by businesses within a time frame of three-months in a bid to attract foreign investment in MSMEs, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.


Addressing Chartered Accountants Association of India, the minister informed that a Joint Secretary level officer has already been appointed to look after the foreign investment in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).


"We are going to formulate a committee where we will give all types of clearances within 3 months and at the same time, there will be no red tape, full transparency, time bound decision making process, qualitative approach and no corruption," Gadkari said.
gadkari
Also Read

Nitin Gadkari launches 'ideas portal' for MSMEs to foster research and innovation


The committee will be set up in coordination with states and the central government as stakeholders, and a policy will be framed in this regard, the minister added.


Earlier in the day, addressing the Dalit Industries Chamber of Commerce of India, he said the government was making efforts towards decentralisation of the industry.


"There is a centralisation of industry in areas like Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai. We need to diversify this and that is the need of the hour," Gadkari said.


He said the government was formulating a policy on how investment can be made more attractive in backward and tribal areas.


Gadkari said that he was willing for a leather cluster to be set up on the Delhi-Mumbai highway.


"We will also give plots and residential accommodation to people residing in Dharavi slums, create a Smart City with airport, port and station connectivity," he said, and asked leather industry representatives to take up the initiative with the help of the Maharashtra government.


He also urged people to move out of Dharavi, observing that the situation there was grim.


Gadkari suggested the leather industry to prepare a plan for the proposed cluster on the Delhi-Mumbai highway.


The minister said he will also talk to the Maharashtra government in this regard.


The cluster will provide a good alternative to people to shift out of Dharavi, he added.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started with Rs 30,000, Lavish is clocking Rs 20 lakh revenue by selling handmade items online

Bhavya Kaushal

From launching anti-hangover drinks to spearheading pharma industry, the top SMB stories this week

Palak Agarwal

This IIT-Kharagpur alum gave up investment banking to launch a night skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

With its origins in Partition-era India, this real estate developer targets Mumbai’s luxury housing segment

Rishabh Mansur
Daily Capsule
Rallying India's startups to win the battle against COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This IIT-Kharagpur alum gave up investment banking to launch a night skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

Started with Rs 30,000, Lavish is clocking Rs 20 lakh revenue by selling handmade items online

Bhavya Kaushal

From launching anti-hangover drinks to spearheading pharma industry, the top SMB stories this week

Palak Agarwal

Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh govt to set up Rs 200 Cr fund for MSMEs

Press Trust of India

Covid19 impact: Survival sutras for MSMEs

CMA Bhogavalli Mallikarjuna Gupta

With its origins in Partition-era India, this real estate developer targets Mumbai’s luxury housing segment

Rishabh Mansur

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru