Govt approves incentives worth Rs 10,683 Cr for textiles sector under PLI

In a bid to boost the textiles sector, the Indian government on Wednesday approved incentives worth Rs 10,683 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and 10 segments/products of technical textiles.

According to the official statement issued by the cabinet, this development will enable Indian companies to enhance their global competitiveness, "regain dominance" in the "global textiles trade" and create additional employment for over 7.5 lakh people directly.

This scheme is also expected to attract fresh investment of more than Rs 19,000 crore and an additional production turnover of over Rs 3 lakh crore in five years.

Furthermore, priority (for investment) will be given to aspirational districts, Tier-III, IV towns and rural areas, according to the statement of the company.

The PLI scheme will cover states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Odisha, etc, and also women which form a major part of the textiles sector.

The government announced the PLI schemes for 13 sectors includes electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, white goods, textiles, etc.

The aim of introducing this has been to boost India's manufacturing sector as well as generate greater employment opportunities especially for the youth of this country. The overall scheme is expected to result in minimum production in India to be around Rs 37.5 lakh crore and the minimum expected employment to reach nearly one crore over the next five years.

