How this 22-year-old school drop-out built a Rs 186 Cr cooling business

In Rajkot, Gujarat’s industrial hub, where the summer heat is unforgiving, Kalpesh Ramoliya witnessed the struggle of families and workers grappling with limited, often expensive cooling options. “I was familiar with the intensity of the summers and how people struggled to cope with the heat,” he says.

A school drop-out with practical experience in plastic fabrication, Ramoliya set out to “experiment and attempt to create a cooler that would be both low-priced and durable.”

In 2006, he founded Raj Cooling Systems to create affordable yet effective cooling solutions accessible to the masses.

The company’s first product was an industrial cooling tower built to address the heavy-duty cooling needs. While the company ran into losses in the first two years, Ramoliya’s persistence paid off.

Cooling Solutions by Raj Cooling Systems

For FY2025, Raj Cooling Systems clocked Rs 186 crore in revenue. Over the years, it has grown its business to offer domestic, commercial, and industrial cooling solutions. It is presently exporting to over 30 countries through both offline and online channels.

“It wasn’t simple, but with each obstacle, my determination grew stronger,” Ramoliya tells SMB Story.

Recently, Raj Cooling Systems invested Rs 75 crore in developing a new manufacturing facility in Naika, Gujarat, which has the capacity to produce 20 lakh coolers annually. The company also received a Guinness World Record for creating the world’s largest air cooler, ROXXCOOL.

Now joined by his son Jamin Ramoliya and co-founder Harshad Sorathiya, Kalpesh Ramoliya continues to expand his vision for the company.

Humble beginnings

Ramoliya’s early years were marked by hardship. After losing his father at a young age, the family’s responsibilities fell on him, and financial constraints forced him to drop out of school. “Earning a living was more of a priority than further education,” he says.

A job in plastic fabrication introduced him to technical skills, mold making, and product design—essentials that would eventually serve as the base for his entrepreneurial journey.

At the age of 22, with only Rs 10,000 in hand, Ramoliya started Raj Cooling Systems in a 10x10 ft office space. “I had no support, no education, but a burning passion to create something of my own, something that could provide employment and ease some lives.”

The early years were tough. Starting with limited capital and resources, the company struggled with sourcing quality materials and skepticism from potential customers. However, Ramoliya never gave up. He took every obstacle as an opportunity to improve the products, streamline operations, and strengthen the team.

“Persistence, resilience, and a belief in our vision helped us turn early struggles into a foundation for long-term growth and success,” he adds.

Business offerings

In 2006, Raj Cooling Systems expanded from industrial to household solutions, and priced domestic air coolers starting from Rs 8,000. “The goal was to provide affordable, durable, and efficient cooling for Indian homes where air conditioners weren’t practical,” Ramoliya says.

Over the last 18 years, Raj Cooling Systems has expanded its offerings to cater to domestic, commercial, tent coolers, and industrial needs. Its product portfolio includes compact domestic air coolers; commercial air coolers for offices, shops, hotels and public spaces; high-capacity industrial air coolers; tent coolers and portable coolers for outdoor events, and temporary setups.

For commercial cooling solutions, which contributes to nearly 70% of the company’s revenue, Raj Cooling Systems caters to factories, hotels, offices, and event spaces. For its domestic cooling solutions, it focuses on households in Tier II and Tier III cities.

Additionally, Raj Cooling Systems supplies accessories and spare parts like replacement motors, cooling pads, and FRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic) components.

The business operates on a B2B2C model with over 300 channel partners and over 5,000 dealers across the country, “enabling us to reach urban and semi-urban households, commercial establishments, and industrial clients.”

Its products are also sold through retail outlets, the company’s own website, and via ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. While domestic sales account for around 80% of the revenue, the remaining 20% is from international markets, where the company continues to expand through exports, partnerships, and participation in global trade fairs.

Today, Raj Cooling Systems is exporting to over 30 countries, including the USA, Brazil, UAE, Italy, and Mexico. “These markets contribute significantly to our growth and have helped us showcase Indian engineering on a global stage,” Ramoliya adds.

Market overview

The Indian domestic and commercial air cooler market was pegged at $549.53 million in 2024, and is projected to reach $1,134.01 million by 2031. The air cooler market is dominated by brands like Symphony, Bajaj, Crompton, and Usha, among others.

Raj Cooling Systems differentiates itself by balancing innovation with affordability, designing products that focus on practical functionality, energy efficiency, and durability, while optimising production costs. “By investing in in-house R&D, adopting cost-effective manufacturing techniques, and sourcing quality materials efficiently, we can introduce advanced features like large cooling pads, BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motors, and modular designs without significantly increasing the price,” Ramoliya explains.

This balance also ensures that its domestic, commercial, and industrial cooling solutions remain accessible to a wider audience.

“We have incorporated energy-efficient designs, advanced technology, and diverse applications,” he adds. Many of Raj Cooling Systems’ air coolers feature BLDC motors known for providing higher efficiency, “consuming up to 60% less energy than conventional motors, significantly lowering electricity usage and emissions,” he explains.

What next?

Raj Cooling Systems soon plans to launch new domestic and industrial coolers, along with a series of HVLS fans, equipped with smart BLDC cooling technology.

Its long-term vision if focused on innovation, market expansion, and sustainability leadership. The team is actively strengthening its dealer and distributor networks, and is planning a phased entry into Tier II and Tier III cities within the next 12 to 18 months. “This will ensure the availability of our products, after-sales support, and brand presence to effectively meet the local needs,” Ramoliya says.

By 2030, the company is planning to expand its presence to over 50 countries. “To realise this, the company size will be increased by 20%, and the emphasis will be on R&D, sales, and global operations,” he adds.

But for Ramoliya, the bigger goal is to achieve Rs 6,000 crore of valuation by FY2030.

“What was once a small thought in a small room gradually became Raj Cooling Systems. Now, when I see our products in homes across India, I’m reminded how a simple dream built from adversity can grow into something far greater,” he concludes.