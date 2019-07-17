EDITIONS
Stories

ICICI Bank launches digital banking platform ‘InstaBIZ’ for MSMEs

InstaBIZ allows customers to avail as many as over 115 products and services in a digital and secure manner on their mobile phone or internet banking platform.

Palak Agarwal
17th Jul 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a new digital platform ‘InstaBIZ’ curated for MSMEs and self-employed customers to enable them to undertake their business banking transactions digitally and instantly. 

 

InstaBIZ allows customers to avail as many as over 115 products and services in a digital and secure manner on their mobile phone or internet banking platform. This comprehensive digital platform for businesses enables firms to experience the convenience of digital experience of a range of services like instant overdraft facility (upto Rs 15 lakh), business loans, easy bulk collection and payments of funds through multiple digital modes, automatic bank reconciliation, and allows one to undertake all the export-import transactions like inward and outward remittances, among others. 

 

A statement from the bank said it also enables instant payment of GST using the challan number in a single click payment. Additionally, the businesses can instantly apply for a Point-of-Sale (PoS) machine as well as instant marine insurance policy—both industry first services.

 

Further, MSMEs that are not customers of the bank can also download ‘InstaBIZ’ and get instant sanction of an overdraft facility upto Rs 10 lakh simply by uploading their bank statements and KYC details. They can also apply for a current account and customise its account number, which is displayed instantly.

 

On the initiative, Pankaj Gadgil, Head - Self Employed Segment, ICICI Bank, said, “The MSME and self-employed segment in India employs the largest workforce and is the backbone of our economy. We believe that ‘ease of doing business’ and ‘digitisation’ are key parameters for the growth of the MSME businesses. To this end, we have launched ‘InstaBIZ’, the country’s first digital platform for entrepreneurs available as a mobile app and web portal.

   

Any MSME can download ‘InstaBIZ’ application from Google Play Store. It will shortly be available on Apple App Store also. The MSMEs can also access ‘InstaBIZ’ on internet banking by logging into ICICI Bank’s ‘Corporate Internet Banking’ platform.

 

Recently, ICICI bank also launched a dedicated MSME centre in Bengaluru to provide exclusive business solutions to MSMEs. 

 

The centre offers MSMEs a host of services including working capital loans of upto Rs 20 crore, business loans (based on GST returns) of upto Rs 1 crore, instant overdraft facility of upto Rs 15 lakh, extensive trade solutions, and cash management services, among others. 

Also Read

ICICI Bank launches lending facility for MSMEs based on GST returns

Also Read

Corporation Bank launches ‘Corp SME Suvidha’ for MSMEs


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Palak Agarwal

Related Tags

Authors

Latest Stories

Capital Quotient launches a payroll-based programme app for MSME workforce

by Team SMB

Why this investment banker aspirant decided to manufacture notebooks and paper products instead

by Sindhu Kashyaap

From a 200sqft shop in South Delhi to stores in Dubai and Singapore, how Ferns N Petals recorded Rs 360 Cr annual turnover

by Palak Agarwal

European fintech MODIFI launches digital trade finance platform for Indian SME exporters

by Team SMB

Maharashtra govt provides unused reserved land for BHEL to Baba Ramdev to set up MSME unit

by Press Trust of India

How this 63-year-old entrepreneur quit his job to start an HR firm, and now makes Rs 940 Cr revenue from Airtel, TCS, and Bosch

by Rishabh Mansur