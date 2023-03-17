Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India International Jewellery Show Tritya kicks off in Bengaluru

By Anupriya Pandey
March 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 17 2023 14:24:23 GMT+0000
India International Jewellery Show Tritya kicks off in Bengaluru
The five-day-long event is expected to generate a business of Rs 50,000 crore and feature over 800 exhibitors.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The first edition of IIJS Tritya (India International Jewellery Show Tritya) commenced today at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The business-to-business (B2B) jewellery exhibition, organised by The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), will be held from March 17 to March 20. 

At the event’s inauguration, GJEPC and the Jewellers Association Bengaluru (JAB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work towards enhancing and developing jewellery manufacturing and trade in Karnataka. GJEPC will also support JAB in setting up a jewellery park in the state.

IIJS

“This initiative aims to offer efficient assistance to jewellery manufacturers and traders seeking to expand their operations in Karnataka. The project is expected to generate one lakh additional jobs in the sector,” said Vipul Shah, Chairman of GJEPC.

The third IIJS exhibition, IIJS Tritiya, features over 800 exhibitors and over 1,500 stalls spread across Halls 4 and 5, covering an area of 45,000 square meters.

The five-day-long event is expected to draw over 15,000 trade visitors from 600 cities. It will feature a range of products, including gold and gold CZ studded jewellery, diamond, gemstone, silver jewellery, artefacts gifting items, loose stones, and lab-grown diamonds.

A quick read on a similar topic...

Silver jewellery outshines gold as Indian brands sense business opportunity

Murugesh R Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Karnataka government, said the event is expected to generate business of over Rs 50,000 crore.

IIJS

“After establishing a leadership position in technology, IT services, software, electronic manufacturing services, mobile phone handsets, and semiconductors, we are now aspiring to enhance our gem and jewellery business as this industry contributes significantly to India’s exports,” he added. 

TS Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said that IIJS Tritya is a great opportunity for south Indian entrepreneurs to connect with international and domestic buyers. 

R Arulanandan (Director, Department of Commerce), Kirit Bhansali (Vice Chairman, GJEPC), Suresh Kumar Ganna (President, Jewellers Association Bengaluru), Nirav Bhansali (Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC), and Sabyasachi Ray (Executive Director, GJEPC) were also present at the inaugural event.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this liquor brand from Jammu grew from 200 cases a day to 35,000

Cash strapped for 3 years, read how Nikhil Sen turned Unibic into India’s fastest growing cookie brand

This Pune-based A2 milk brand made Rs 1.8 Cr revenue in first year of operation, eyes pan India expansion

Investing Rs 20k, these entrepreneurs made eco-friendly plates using areca leaves. Now their business records Rs 18 Cr revenue

Daily Capsule
India's growing craft beer culture
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Rishta Foods built a 2 lakh-strong customer base and other top stories

PM Mitra parks to come up in 7 states

With a production capacity of 10.2M a day, this company supplies promotional toys to Colgate, Puma

Meet the man who built a Rs 158 crore packaging business that supplies to Patanjali, Mamaearth, and FabIndia