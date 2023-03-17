India International Jewellery Show Tritya kicks off in Bengaluru

The first edition of IIJS Tritya (India International Jewellery Show Tritya) commenced today at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The business-to-business (B2B) jewellery exhibition, organised by The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), will be held from March 17 to March 20.

At the event’s inauguration, GJEPC and the Jewellers Association Bengaluru (JAB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work towards enhancing and developing jewellery manufacturing and trade in Karnataka. GJEPC will also support JAB in setting up a jewellery park in the state.

“This initiative aims to offer efficient assistance to jewellery manufacturers and traders seeking to expand their operations in Karnataka. The project is expected to generate one lakh additional jobs in the sector,” said Vipul Shah, Chairman of GJEPC.

The third IIJS exhibition, IIJS Tritiya, features over 800 exhibitors and over 1,500 stalls spread across Halls 4 and 5, covering an area of 45,000 square meters.

The five-day-long event is expected to draw over 15,000 trade visitors from 600 cities. It will feature a range of products, including gold and gold CZ studded jewellery, diamond, gemstone, silver jewellery, artefacts gifting items, loose stones, and lab-grown diamonds.

Murugesh R Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Karnataka government, said the event is expected to generate business of over Rs 50,000 crore.

“After establishing a leadership position in technology, IT services, software, electronic manufacturing services, mobile phone handsets, and semiconductors, we are now aspiring to enhance our gem and jewellery business as this industry contributes significantly to India’s exports,” he added.

TS Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said that IIJS Tritya is a great opportunity for south Indian entrepreneurs to connect with international and domestic buyers.

R Arulanandan (Director, Department of Commerce), Kirit Bhansali (Vice Chairman, GJEPC), Suresh Kumar Ganna (President, Jewellers Association Bengaluru), Nirav Bhansali (Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC), and Sabyasachi Ray (Executive Director, GJEPC) were also present at the inaugural event.