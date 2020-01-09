Over the last couple of years, almost every industry has undergone technological disruptions, even the ones where you wouldn’t expect much innovation. Indian mattress market, just like any other industry, has witnessed an intense transformation. Taking into account the gradual shift in customer perspective and rising health consciousness, the trends are expected to persist and escalate further. The rising income levels, increased growth in the real estate and hospitality sector, and awareness among consumers towards stress management has resulted in a paradigm shift in market perception of sleep products..





The last decade has witnessed inordinate market growth and numerous success stories within the home textile and sleep industry. An added factor to this success is the wave of technology, which has revolutionised the sleep industry. The Indian mattress market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10 percent and is enroute to attain a USD 2.5 Bn mark by the year 2022.





With the market expanding at a breakneck speed, here are the top 5 emerging trends which will impact the mattress market in 2020.

Online market set to grow

Offline retail outlets are the popular distribution channels among Indian customers, satisfying the urge to feel the mattress by touching or sitting on it before purchasing. However, a considerable number of people are shifting towards online shopping. It is an undeniable fact that online purchasing is monopolising many sectors and is all set to escalate in the Indian mattress market as well. Due to its ease, comfort, variety of options, price comparison, delivery at the doorstep, availability of customised products, the online mattress market is already making its way and it is anticipated to make some surprising breakthroughs.





From long ago, purchasing a mattress isn’t really an enjoyable task. One has to be physically present, choose a mattress among a plethora of options while usually relying on the suggestions by the store owner, and then make some transportation arrangements to take their mattress home. Today, people around the world are getting busier. This makes going to the store and purchasing the products extremely inconvenient and tedious.





Within a decade, technology and logistics have grown in leaps and bounds. Now, consumers purchase mattresses with just a tap on their mobile phones. The extraordinary packaging techniques and trial facilities have added glitters to the customer’s experience. Getting mattresses delivered to the doorstep has proved to be a game-changer in the mattress industry for both the consumers and the sellers.

Decline in the unorganised sector

The unorganised sector, with a specialisation in coir, cotton, and foam, has a significant role in the Indian mattress industry. With the advent of international players and big brands in the industry, many customers have now switched from the traditional street-side shops and local ginners to branded mattresses. It is an undeniable fact that the organised sector is multiplying in India with a rising demand for good quality mattresses by customers.





Looking at the market trends, the market share of unorganised players is expected to drop in the coming years. The shift of people to branded mattresses for its high quality, variety of products, and customised experiences is quite visible.





Sleep becoming a rising problem with the working class, consumers are willing to pay for premium quality products. From a mattress being just something to sleep on, the mindset of consumers has seen a shift towards a product that resonates with comfort and has a classy finish, elegance, and luxury. Over the last couple of years, the mattress market in India has witnessed a drop in the sales of basic mattresses, which prior to this, was the primary revenue generator for the Indian market.





Another observation that surfaced recently is the behavioural shift of people, in terms of how they view sleep as an aspect of their lives. Now more than ever, people want a mattress, which boosts their sleeping experience, adds to their comfort, and provides luxury, enriching the entire sleep experience. Hence, the year 2020 will further witness a rise in the demand and production of luxury mattresses.





A surge in eco-friendly mattresses

One of the latest trends which are observed amongst consumers is the requirement of environment-friendly products. The same could be said for the mattress market, which has seen a massive surge in demand for eco-friendly products. Professionals around the world have noticed an increase in investments for the development of eco-friendly mattresses, which are both organic and affordable.





Owing to an increase in the awareness of the effects of chemical and synthetic products, used in regular mattresses, the demand for organic, eco-friendly mattresses has seen tremendous growth. Using techniques like cooling gels and breathable fabrics, which eliminates the heat produced from mattresses, has made them more desirable among Indian consumers. Today, companies in the mattress understand the need for safe products, and hence hold certifications like CertiPUR-US® for foam and Oeko-Tex® Standard 100 for fabrics.

Increased demand for customisation

The Indian market is observing an increase in the demand in customised mattresses, and major players in the market have already started to level-up their games. Today, mattresses come in all shapes, sizes, and designs to suit windows, yachts, bolsters, and for added products like L-cushions, chair cushions, and T-cushions.





A fact about the Indian mattress industry is that 30 percent of the customers in India go for customised mattresses, whereas this number is only five percent for the customers abroad. Typically, Indian consumers get beds made from carpenters. Owing to the highly fragmented furniture market, size standardisation becomes an issue. Another factor is that customisation isn't expected in just dimensions, but also on the consumer's preferences and body condition. Hence, even mattress materials and layers are being customised to suit customer needs. Lastly, Indians are largely driven by their belief in Vastu and its rules, and accommodating their beds according to it requires customisation.

A shift towards a healthy sleep

The market is witnessing a shift towards promoting a healthy lifestyle and sleep, and nourishing the entire experience around it. Hence, mattress companies have to innovate on their products and on the way they communicate with this audience.





The future for mattress companies holds in conveying how the product will enhance a customer's sleep, and how it will impact the overall health of a person. All of this will bring in a change in the mindset of the people, resulting in the rise in demand for mattresses, which will add to a customer's overall sleep experience.

The road ahead

With India moving towards a stronger economy, several new trends and products for the mattress industry will be seen. The demand for an enhanced sleep experience will further increase the trend of customised and premium mattresses. The Indian mattress industry is revolutionising at a rapid pace, growing more than ever, and with more trends to follow, the industry holds a high potential to come at par with the other industries. Since customisation is a key trend, brands that focus on providing a personalised product are likely to do better in the coming future. For now, one needs to focus on customer experience, quality products, and redefining the sleep experience for Indian consumers.







