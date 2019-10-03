A

Banks to hold loan melas across 250 districts from Oct 3

In a bid to boost lending, the government in September 2019 asked public sector banks to hold 'loan melas' in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.

By Press Trust of India
3rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Business Loans

The first phase of 'Loan Mela', an outreach programme for providing credit to retail customers and MSMEs, will begin today in 250 districts across the country to meet demand during the festival period.


In a bid to boost lending, the government in September 2019 asked public sector banks to hold 'loan melas' in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.


During the four days beginning October 3, loans will be sanctioned for retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education, and personal categories on the spot.


All banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), and Corporation Bank, have geared themselves up to take advantage of festival season demand.


SBI is the lead banker in 48 districts across the country, and BoB is the lead banker in 17 out of 250 districts in the first phase.


Simultaneously, it is holding Baroda Kisan Pakhwada during which most of its branches would focus on promoting farm loans, BoB said in a statement.


During the annual performance review earlier this month, public sector banks decided to undertake outreach exercise in identified 400 districts. Later, the private sector too expressed their willingness to join the initiative.


This is part of the systematic bank reform process which envisioned taking banks to doorsteps of customers.


These camps will provide a one-stop destination for MSMEs, small retail businesses, and end customers to access all bank services, especially loans in auto, home, personal, and business section.


While at one level it will help businesses to gear up for the festive season, it will also provide ready cash in the hands of consumers.


All prudent financial norms and due diligence will be followed by PSBs while disbursing loans, a top official of the public sector bank said.


Awareness camps will be held in these districts to let people know about the event.


For spreading information, the banker said, local vendor associations, commercial organizations, and chambers of commerce may also be engaged to spread the message among merchants and customers.


In line with the government's thrust on Digital India, the initiative will focus on financial inclusion schemes and digital payment methods so as to encourage consumers and merchants to increasingly shift to these payment modes, the sources noted.


Apart from PSBs, NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs/SIDBI, private sector banks can also participate in the scheme.


The second phase will be in 150 districts and will be held between October 21 and October 25, just before Diwali.

Also Read

Govt asks banks to hold loan melas in 400 districts, announces relief on MSME loans


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This 25-year old CA quit his job to start an asset-light steel company; made Rs 10 Cr in 1 year

Rishabh Mansur

5 small business founders who found success after quitting their full-time jobs

Rishabh Mansur

From a school dropout to earning Rs 3 Cr, this Lucknow entrepreneur wants to take his chikankari business global

Vatsla Srivatsava

From earning Rs 20 a day to making Rs 7.5 Cr annually, the journey of this woman entrepreneur and her fashion accessories brand

Palak Agarwal
Daily Capsule
What is SAIF Partners’ investment thesis; Festive sales generate over $1B GMV
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Gujarat exempts MSMEs from approvals for first three years

Press Trust of India

How a newspaper ad and Rs 5 lakh investment set this entrepreneur on Rs 50 Cr journey in chemicals manufacturing

Dipti Nair

Clocking Rs 20 Cr turnover, this entrepreneur from small-town Jalore found success in Bengaluru with his agarbatti brand

Palak Agarwal

How Solar Charkha Mission is keeping alive Mahatma Gandhi's belief in production by the masses

Rishabh Mansur

Canara Bank and Corporation Bank introduce repo-linked loan products

Press Trust of India

Banks to launch first phase of customer outreach loan initiative on Oct 3

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Oct 05 2019

Local Startups' Meet Bangalore 2019

Bangalore
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi