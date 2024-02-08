Malabar Gold & Diamonds sets up shop in Australia

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched a showroom in Sydney, Australia, marking its expansion into the 13th country of operations.

Currently, the jewellery brand has a retail presence of over 340 showrooms across India, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, USA, UK, Canada and Australia.

The showroom in Sydney was inaugurated by renowned Australian cricketer Brett Lee in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Asher O, MD – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; and Ajith M, Regional Head – Far East & Australasia, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and representatives from the Sydney government.

“This is a proud moment for us as the first Indian international jewellery retailer to begin operations in Australia. We have been a strong proponent of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’, showcasing the artistry of Indian jewellery on a global stage and expanding into Australia is another testimony of our commitment to this initiative," said Malabar Group Chairman, MP Ahammed.

"This is also a great success story leveraging the strong trade relationship and recent bilateral free trade agreement between Australia and India. Our growth plan in Australia will lead to significant investments into jobs and local economy in Australia over the next few years,” he added.

Located at 109 Wigram Street in Harris Park within the Little India Precinct, Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ new outlet is claimed to be the largest jewellery showroom in Sydney.

The showroom will showcase over 30,000 designs across bridal wear, daily wear, and and occasional wear in 18K, 22K gold and diamonds, said the company.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has also facilitated a customised jewellery design facility at the showroom, where customers will be assisted by designers and craftsmen from the brand.