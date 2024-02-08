Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Malabar Gold & Diamonds sets up shop in Australia

Malabar claims to be the first Indian jewellery retailer to begin operations in Australia. The showroom in Sydney was inaugurated by Australian cricketer Bret Lee.

Saranya Chakrapani116 Stories
Malabar Gold & Diamonds sets up shop in Australia

Thursday February 08, 2024,

2 min Read

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched a showroom in Sydney, Australia, marking its expansion into the 13th country of operations.

Currently, the jewellery brand has a retail presence of over 340 showrooms across India, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, USA, UK, Canada and Australia.

The showroom in Sydney was inaugurated by renowned Australian cricketer Brett Lee in the presence of Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Asher O, MD – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; and Ajith M, Regional Head – Far East & Australasia, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and representatives from the Sydney government.

“This is a proud moment for us as the first Indian international jewellery retailer to begin operations in Australia. We have been a strong proponent of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’, showcasing the artistry of Indian jewellery on a global stage and expanding into Australia is another testimony of our commitment to this initiative," said Malabar Group Chairman, MP Ahammed.

"This is also a great success story leveraging the strong trade relationship and recent bilateral free trade agreement between Australia and India. Our growth plan in Australia will lead to significant investments into jobs and local economy in Australia over the next few years,” he added.

Located at 109 Wigram Street in Harris Park within the Little India Precinct, Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ new outlet is claimed to be the largest jewellery showroom in Sydney.

The showroom will showcase over 30,000 designs across bridal wear, daily wear, and and occasional wear in 18K, 22K gold and diamonds, said the company.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has also facilitated a customised jewellery design facility at the showroom, where customers will be assisted by designers and craftsmen from the brand.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Stories

From enforced payment rule to KFC mandate in lending, how MSMEs were in the spotlight this week

3

Stories

40 countries, 2,500 farmers, 1 aim: how Organic India started with one product and built a Rs 357 Cr brand

4

Stories

From making carpets at home to exporting to 85 countries: the story of The Rug Republic

5

Stories

Son of a farmer, this entrepreneur launched a coconut products company to bring stability to farmers