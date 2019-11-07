From a kitchen recipe to becoming a Rs 200 Cr turnover personal care brand: the story of Medimix

Launched in 1969 with a black and red packaging which was unheard of for an Ayurvedic brand, Medimix saw the light of the day in VP Sidhan’s kitchen. Finding its place in this vast soap industry, the brand stood firm against each challenge thrown at it and now exports to more than 30 countries.

By Palak Agarwal
7th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Long before organic soaps flooded the market, synthetic skin cleansers held a supreme place in the Indian consumer household. Many personal care brands inveigled the customers with their advertisements, putting forward chemicals and SLS-based products. 

 

However, about 50 years ago, when technology was up-and-coming and there was apprehension for Ayurveda, Medimix was born. 

 

The birth of Medimix dates back to the time when the Cholayil family used viprathi oil as a cure for skin ailments. The year 1969 proved pivotal to the family legacy, as Late VP Sidhan combined a timeless tradition with his sharp business acumen, to develop a green bar soap that could both nourish and protect the skin. 


Medimix

Late Dr VP Sidhan, Founder, Medimix

Introducing the Ayurvedic soap bar

Launched in 1969 with a vintage black and red packaging which was unheard of for an Ayurvedic brand, Medimix saw the light of the day in Sidhan’s kitchen, who worked as an allopathic doctor for the Indian Railways during that period. His profession meant treating sanitation workers who repeatedly suffered from multiple skin problems and weren’t regular with the prescribed treatment. Coming from a lineage of skilled Ayurvedic practitioners, Dr Sidhan decided to find a solution in Ayurveda for these problems and invented a concoction of 18 herbs and natural oils, using which, Medimix was produced.

 

Strongly rooted in Ayurveda, this amalgamation of 18 herbs and natural oils continues to become a sought after brand. 

 

This legacy, rich with nature’s secrets and preserving the ethos of time-tested study, has been carefully handed down through generations and has resulted in the development of various products and remedies that have the potency to heal the natural way. 

 

Medimix

Medimix Soap

Today, 50 years down the lane, Medimix has become one of the leading Ayurvedic brands in the personal care space, growing on the back of quality products, and raising no investments so far. 

 

The company records a turnover of more than Rs 200 crore and offers personal care products in soap, face wash, body wash, moisturiser, shampoo, and hygiene wash, and is looking at expanding the range into new categories. 

 

In an exclusive interaction with SMBStory, Pradeep Cholayil, Managing Director of Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. (the parent company of Medimix), says, 

 

“We are manned by scientists and Ayurvedic experts who are testing various formulations. Our state-of-the-art research and development centre keeps on developing herbal and natural products in the personal care space. We identify key consumer needs and bring Ayurvedic offering for it after thorough research, development, and testing.”

 

Medimix

Pradeep Cholayil, Managing Director, Medimix

Pradeep took over the reins of Cholayil Pvt Ltd after Dr VP Sidhan passed away in 2011. 


In recent years, Medimix also launched two other brands- Cuticura (talc, soap, and deodorant range) and Krishna Thulsi, a regional soap brand, under its umbrella. 

Surviving in Rs 13,000 crore size industry

In the personal care space, soap and face wash markets are highly competitive. It is difficult to compete with various other brands, media spends, and other marketing inputs says Pradeep. Though people believe in using herbal and organic products, they often get sceptical wiping out the demand for fancy body care products.

 

To rise high in this highly cluttered market, Medimix has differentiated offerings for its customers.  

 

Pradeep says,


“Being a brand, we took a task to offer something which clearly differentiates us from other brands. During our discussions with consumers, we found that people perceive old Indian practices like Ayurveda and homeopathy to be slow. If we go back thousands of years, we are reminded of Sanjeevini Booti (mentioned in the mythological epic, 'Ramayana'), which saved Lakshman’s life. Today as well, people use neem washes to cure skin infections and aloe vera to hydrate the skin. People still go for Besan (gram flour) for instant oil removal and Haldi (turmeric) for instant glow during wedding seasons. Tell me if Ayurvedic ingredients are fast then how can Ayurveda be slow?”

 

Medimix

Old advertorials of Medimix

Medimix products contain such fast-acting Ayurvedic ingredients like the culmination of 18 herbs in the soap, which gives a clear, acne-free, and odour-free skin. The brand is known for its efficacy and quality, Pradeep claims. It is a brand that offers paraben and cruelty-free (not tested on animals) products and is one of the highest-rated soaps on Amazon. 

 

Medimix is a pioneer in the Ayurveda space and with the aim to contemporise the brand and connect with a younger audience, the brand has positioned itself on the platform of Get skin fit with fast-acting Ayurveda’. To amplify this message, Medimix brought actor Parineeti Chopra on board to drive a greater connect with the youth, and to give the brand a new impetus. The same positioning platform will be carried forward in the subsequent campaigns. 


Medimix

Parineeti Chopra as Medimix's brand ambassador

Emerging from a kitchen to reaching worldwide

Finding its place in this vast industry, Medimix stood firm against each challenge thrown towards it. Not only it differentiated itself from other brands but, it also promoted Ayurveda that people appreciate sporadically. 

 

Over 50 years down the line, Medimix now supplies to all over India, sans the south Indian market, as per the brand’s arrangement with the AVA group. Apart from that, the brand exports to more than 30 countries including the US, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and many more. 

The way forward

Cholayil Pvt. Ltd. wants to continuously work on new product development and wants to become the largest Ayurveda brand, with all types of Ayurveda personal care solutions. The company has a slew of launches planned in the coming six to seven months.

 


(Edited by Suman Singh)

Also Read

This woman entrepreneur quit her lucrative job to start up in Ayurvedic skincare, rakes in Rs 1...

Also Read

Meet the brothers who started a Rs 300 Cr hotel amenities company from a 100 sq ft room



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Palak Agarwal

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

28 outlets and Rs 26 Cr in turnover later, Burger Singh Founder is hungry for more

Palak Agarwal

Amazon signs 4 MoUs with Himachal Pradesh govt

Press Trust of India

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Palak Agarwal

From earning Rs 20 a day to making Rs 7.5 Cr annually, the journey of this woman entrepreneur and her fashion accessories brand

Palak Agarwal
Daily Capsule
The transformation of OYO Life; Why Housejoy got into home construction
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How these marketing graduates started a custom sneakers brand and make Rs 10 lakh revenue per month

Rishabh Mansur

Amazon signs 4 MoUs with Himachal Pradesh govt

Press Trust of India

Government e-Marketplace working on framework to ensure timely payments to sellers

Press Trust of India

Starting from a 500-sq ft saree retail store, here’s how Delhi-based Odhni records Rs 80 Cr turnover

Palak Agarwal

In just 3 years, this Chennai-based entrepreneur rented out 9k coworking spaces; aims to scale up cautiously

Rishabh Mansur

This Gurugram haircare brand hit 20k customers organically in just 9 months without selling on ecommerce platforms

Palak Agarwal

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore