Meet the speakers for Gather & Grow: An SMB Connect Fair

Join us for Gather & Grow: a SMB Connect Fair, a celebration of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and their vital role in driving economic growth.

For India to achieve its ambitious $5 trillion economy target, it will need to uplift its MSME sector—which contributes to nearly 30% of the GDP and nearly 50% to exports with its 6.3 crore enterprises.

A major challenge faced by MSMEs is a lack of exposure and a voice in the market. While the government is taking steps to support the sector, there are still ways to go.

On World MSME day, Gather & Grow will provide micro and small business owners with ample networking opportunities and engaging conversations. The highlight of the fair is a two-hour discussion period that focuses on addressing the challenges faced by MSMEs and exploring potential solutions.

Kicking off the discussions, we have an insightful fireside chat with Vinod Kumar, President of India SME Forum. We will look to delve into topics like the ease of doing business for MSMEs, challenges in accessing government schemes, and financial resources.

Following the fireside chat, will be a panel discussion on brand positioning in the competitive business landscape. Sonalika Pawar, Founder & CEO of Meraki Creative Inc, will share her expertise on common marketing and PR mistakes made by brands. Stuti Gupta, Principal: Brand & Vision at Amrutam, will shed light on the financing and marketing challenges faced by micro and small businesses.

On the panel discussing how small businesses can harnessthe power of technology, Moderator Sucharita Eashwar, Founder and CEO of Catalyst for Women Entrepreneurship will lead panelists dhow Sumana Iyengar, Cofounder and CEO Goavega Software and Shazia Usma, founder of Upciclo.com into a discussion on the matter.

Also do not miss the masterclass on achieving profitability, the ultimate goal for any business. Rajesh Dembla, an angel investor with an impressive portfolio, including companies like Dunzo and Decentro, will provide valuable insights on building a profitable business and avoiding common pitfalls that can derail SMBs.

Mark your calendars for an exciting day of conversations and connections on June 30, Friday, at the YourStory office in Bengaluru. See you at Gather & Grow: an SMB Connect Fair!