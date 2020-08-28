Monster.com partners with NASSCOM, aims to support 2,400 SMEs

Through this collaboration, Nasscom will get access to Monster.com's large candidate database and a host of services that will help them search and hire the best talent, a Monster.com spokesperson said.

By Press Trust of India
28th Aug 2020
Job portal Monster.com on Thursday said it has partnered with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) as its exclusive talent search partner for small and medium-sized enterprises.


Through this partnership, Monster aims to support over 2,400 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in meeting their talent requirements by offering its cutting-edge hiring solutions, the job portal said in a statement.


In addition to offering Monster's platform, this alliance will provide solutions to help SMEs to connect with job seekers from remote locations, the statement added.


A dedicated page for COVID-19 affected professionals has also been created to help meet their hiring needs.


"We have been on a constant endeavour to connect the right people to the right jobs. Our expertise in reaching job seekers, especially at a time when the job market is adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, will help alleviate Nasscom's SME Advantage programme," according to the spokesperson.


Through this exclusive collaboration, Nasscom will get access to our large candidate database and a host of services that will help them search and hire the best talent, a Monster.com spokesperson said.


Along with this, Monster's new-age automated interview product Quinton will empower recruiters to schedule and effortlessly conduct video-audio interviews with multiple candidates in parallel.


Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, talent remains one of the primary strategic assets for the industry and is seen as a significant investment at the moment. Smaller IT companies are looking at affordable recruitment solutions to support and de-risk their hiring in these tough times.


"Committed to bringing cost savings and best-in-class solutions to Nasscom SMEs, we are glad to partner with Monster.com under our SME Advantage programme," Gaurav Hazra, Nasscom Senior Director and Head - India Market Development, said.


COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill and has crippled the financial health of the economy, The small and medium business are among the worst hit in the pandemic.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

