15 years after launch, this micro-enterprise’s ULV Bio Fogger is suddenly a market favourite due to COVID-19

When the first coronavirus case in India surfaced in January 2020, no one really knew the extent of the virus’ impact on our lives.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed COVID-19 a ‘real threat’ in March 2020 when the cases were gradually increasing in India. Soon, the rising cases brought to the fore the importance of personal hygiene. Once sleeping products like masks and hand sanitisers started selling like hot cakes — flying off the shelves and off of ecommerce portals.





Neetta Goel, Founder, Bioline India

Neetta Goel, Founder of Bioline India, narrates a similar story with ULV Bio Fogger, a product that was developed in 2005. She tells SMBStory,





“We have been supplying them to the local hospitals for sterilisation. However, it wasn’t into demand until coronavirus hit us badly.”





She shares her entrepreneurial journey and how COVID-19 skyrocketed the demand of this once slow-moving product so much so that the team is working 24x7 to meet the demand.





Based in Indore, Bioline India was founded by Neeta Goel and her late husband Rajeev Goel in 2001 to manufacture and supply affordable medical equipment to masses.

The beginning

In the early 90s, the couple was based in Delhi where Rajeev worked in an MNC until he was transferred to Indore. The two along with their daughter shifted to the new city and Rajeev resumed his office.





Neetta says, “It took us a few months and we were completely settled in the city. After some time, Rajeev got a transfer letter again. But it was too early to move again. Rajeev was an engineer, but he had an entrepreneurial spirit in him. Thinking day and night to start a new journey, he called it quits in 2001.”





Soon, the duo started Bioline India as a scientific and analytical equipment trading company with pharma companies and hospitals as its major clients.





“One day, one of our customers running a blood bank told us about the breakdown of a machine blood bag tube sealer. He also told us that he is not getting any service backup from the seller for the last two months as the parts used in the tube sealer were imported. On further discussions, we realised that no Indian manufacturers were manufacturing it, and the FDA had made it mandatory to use this equipment,” Neetta recalls.





Blood bag tube sealer by Bioline India

Upon request, Rajeev tried to repair the tube sealer but couldn’t as the components were not available. However, he told the guy that he can develop a similar product. As a result, Bioline India was born.





What began as an experiment today holds a key position in the country in the manufacturing and distribution of an extensive line of the blood bank and sterilisation equipment.

Going with the flow

The blood bag tube sealer was widely accepted in the market. In 2005, it developed the ULV Bio Fogger for sterilisation. Today, due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are realising the importance of sterilisation in their daily lives and suddenly, Bioline India finds itself playing an even bigger role in the daily battle against bacteria with its ULV Bio Fogger.





Bioline India was developed to make equipment not manufactured in India but were in demand. For almost two decades now, the micro-enterprise has served its customers with quality products, meeting international standards while playing an important role in the Make in India initiative.





Besides the blood bag tube sealer and the ULV Bio Fogger, Bioline India also manufactures platelet agitators, blood donor chairs, RH view boxes, and test tube agglutination viewers, among other products.





Neetta says that her father-in-law YP Goel helped the duo a lot whilst setting up the business. Also an engineer by profession, YP had helped Rajeev with the R&D of the products in the company’s initial days.





She adds, “In 2017, Rajeev passed away in a heart attack, and now my father-in-law and I manage the business. My younger daughter, who had initially pursued engineering, has also stepped into the business this year and she aspires to carry forward our legacy.”





ULV Bio Fogger by Bioline India

Major challenges

One of the major challenges faced by Bioline is competition with international players who have the potential to invest huge sums of money.





Neetta says, “We manufacture and develop high-quality products that require a lot of R&D and raw materials. Hence, we cannot play with the price with other imported products. We are a micro-enterprise, with no space to negotiate hugely.”





Another challenge the company is facing right now is surviving amidst the economic downturn brought on by COVID-19 with limited funding.





“For 19 years, we have made our presence in the market and we are continuously growing in terms of customer satisfaction, quality, and the range of products,” says Neetta.





The company sources major components required for manufacturing the products from Mumbai and supplies across India.

Future prospects

In the near future, Bioline India aims to be the leading manufacturing unit of medical equipment globally. With its strong R&D team, the company aims to come up with new and innovative products.





It hopes to provide affordable health at an affordable cost for masses, not only in India but globally.