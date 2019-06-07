EDITIONS
YourStory launches MSME Week from June 20 to celebrate India's best home-grown brands

YourStory's MSME Week will be held from June 20 to 27, 2019, and will culminate in the grand finale on MSME Day, globally celebrated by the United Nations.

Team SMB
7th Jun 2019
For over a year now, SMBStory has travelled through cities, towns, villages, and all corners of India to uncover hundreds of inspiring small business stories. These are stories of grit, perseverance, and the determination to succeed against all odds.


MSME Week

And after extremely positive feedback from lakhs of readers, we are proud to present MSME Week, powered by Dell Small Business, an initiative by YourStory's SMBStory to celebrate the best home-grown brands across India.


Held from June 20 to 27, 2019, MSME Week will be a week-long celebration of MSME entrepreneurs who are driving India’s economic growth through cloud technology, AI/ML, marketing, agriculture, and more.


We will bring to you business journeys, Q&A sessions, Hero of the Week features, Facebook Live sessions, and panel discussions with MSME founders, corporates working with MSMEs, and other key stakeholders in the small business ecosystem.


The week will culminate in the grand finale on MSME Day on June 27, celebrated globally by the United Nations.


On this MSME Day, we are hosting a unique and colourful pop-up bazaar at the YourStory headquarters in Indiranagar, Bengaluru.


Small businesses can set up exhibits and stalls, and sell to a diverse mix of customers.


Interested in being featured on YourStory’s MSME Week? Or setting up a stall at our pop-up bazaar?


Write to us at dipti@yourstory.com and rishabh@yourstory.com, and we shall get back to you!


Team SMB
Team SMB

