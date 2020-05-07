Coronavirus: Nagpur-based company launches eco-friendly spittoons

EzySpit spittoons have been recognised by the Austrian data science company, StartUs Insights, as one of the top five innovations against coronavirus.

By Bhavya Kaushal
7th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

As the world is busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic, some technology enthusiasts have come up with innovative solutions. Once such is EzySpit.


EzySpit
Also Read

Telangana govt launches online kirana stores with CAIT and GlobalLinker


Founded in October 2019 by three engineers - Ritu Malhotra, Prateek Malhotra and Pratik Harde - the Nagpur-based business has come up with a disposable and eco-friendly spittoon for tobacco, paan and betel leaf consumers to combat COVID-19.


Explaining the product, Ritu Malhotra, Co-founder and CEO of EzySpit says, "We have seen how coronavirus spreads through human interaction and also through inhalation of respiratory droplets dispersed in the air. So, we came up with a mobile spittoon to prevent the spread of the virus."


The spittoon is present in various forms such as disposable glasses, a pocket pouch with a ziplock, and a bin. While the glass and the pouch are handy products, the bin is used in public or commercial centers.


Ezyspit converts the spit into biodegradable waste in semi-solid form. Moreover, the materials inside the spittoon solidify the droplets of saliva within seconds and trap the microbes present. The material is made in such a way that it exudes fragrance while remaining odourless, tamper-proof, and spill-proof after spitting.


The glass and the pouch can be reused 30 times whereas the bin can be reused almost 3,000 times. It is seen as an important tool in forestalling the spread of the virus. The spittoon has also been recognised by the Austrian data science company, StartUs Insights as one of the top five innovations to combat COVID-19.


The spittoons are made of compostable and eco-friendly materials. Everything is manufactured in the facility in Nagpur.


An EzySpit pouch costs Rs 10 and the glass is priced at Rs 25. The business is presently catering to government hospitals and plans to come out with its online retail store soon.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started with Rs 30,000, Lavish is clocking Rs 20 lakh revenue by selling handmade items online

Bhavya Kaushal

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Palak Agarwal

Coronavirus: Traders unable to pay employee salaries in full for April, says CAIT

Rishabh Mansur

Coronavirus: PNB opens emergency credit line for MSMEs, eases working capital norms

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
How COVID-19 changed buying and selling in India
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: PNB opens emergency credit line for MSMEs, eases working capital norms

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Traders unable to pay employee salaries in full for April, says CAIT

Rishabh Mansur

This fitness equipment company lands a World Bank project, now clocks Rs 75 Cr turnover

Palak Agarwal

How celebrity designer Tarun Tahiliani's son built a Rs 100 Cr realty business

Bhavya Kaushal

Financial literacy can help small businesses succeed in post COVID-19 era: Intuit QuickBooks India exec

Rishabh Mansur

Coronavirus: Centre working on agro MSME policy, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru