Coronavirus: Nagpur-based company launches eco-friendly spittoons

As the world is busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic, some technology enthusiasts have come up with innovative solutions. Once such is EzySpit.









Founded in October 2019 by three engineers - Ritu Malhotra, Prateek Malhotra and Pratik Harde - the Nagpur-based business has come up with a disposable and eco-friendly spittoon for tobacco, paan and betel leaf consumers to combat COVID-19.





Explaining the product, Ritu Malhotra, Co-founder and CEO of EzySpit says, "We have seen how coronavirus spreads through human interaction and also through inhalation of respiratory droplets dispersed in the air. So, we came up with a mobile spittoon to prevent the spread of the virus."





The spittoon is present in various forms such as disposable glasses, a pocket pouch with a ziplock, and a bin. While the glass and the pouch are handy products, the bin is used in public or commercial centers.





Ezyspit converts the spit into biodegradable waste in semi-solid form. Moreover, the materials inside the spittoon solidify the droplets of saliva within seconds and trap the microbes present. The material is made in such a way that it exudes fragrance while remaining odourless, tamper-proof, and spill-proof after spitting.





The glass and the pouch can be reused 30 times whereas the bin can be reused almost 3,000 times. It is seen as an important tool in forestalling the spread of the virus. The spittoon has also been recognised by the Austrian data science company, StartUs Insights as one of the top five innovations to combat COVID-19.





The spittoons are made of compostable and eco-friendly materials. Everything is manufactured in the facility in Nagpur.





An EzySpit pouch costs Rs 10 and the glass is priced at Rs 25. The business is presently catering to government hospitals and plans to come out with its online retail store soon.