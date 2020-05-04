Telangana govt launches online kirana stores with CAIT and GlobalLinker

Through kiranalinker.in, people can easily buy groceries and other essential goods online amidst the coronavirus restrictions in the state.

By Team SMB
4th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In an effort to digitise the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and reduce the impact of coronavirus on the financial health of this segment, government of Telangana announced the launch of e-stores in the state in association with Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and GlobalLinker. With the help of kiranalinker.in, people can easily buy groceries and other essential goods online amidst the restrictions in the state.


Kirana Stores


Also Read

Coronavirus: Bank of Baroda extends financial support worth Rs 2,300 Cr to MSMEs

Commenting on the launch, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Govt. (Industries and Commerce) highlighted how the present times demand MSMEs to digitise. He said, "In the current scenario, digitisation is the need of the hour since it is vital for consumers to get essential commodities at their doorstep. I invite and urge all traders of the state to create their e-stores to enable convenient online shopping for the people of Telangana and help kickstart the economy post-lockdown.”


KiranaLinker allows traditional grocers to create their eStore in a matter of minutes with integrated payment gateway and logistics solutions. This service is particularly relevant during the lockdown with restricted movement and social distancing becoming the norm. Consumers can stay safe at home while ordering essential commodities online from their local kirana. Soon, this service will be extended to businesses beyond essential commodities and a portal – www.bharatemarket.in – will be functional.


Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of CAIT urged every grocer in the state to sign up on the digital platform while Sameer Vakil, Co-founder and CEO of GlobalLinker said the online kirana stores will "benefit the store owner while allowing better access to consumers during the period of lockdown and beyond.”


The initiative was already launched in Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Telangana is the first state government to give this initiative a launchpad.


India on Monday entered into the third phase of the lockdown which will end on May 17. The nationwide lockdown is imposed by the Central government to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started with Rs 30,000, Lavish is clocking Rs 20 lakh revenue by selling handmade items online

Bhavya Kaushal

From launching anti-hangover drinks to spearheading pharma industry, the top SMB stories this week

Palak Agarwal

With an investment of Rs 13,000 and power of belief, this entrepreneur built Rs 56 Cr silicone rubber company

Bhavya Kaushal

After selling 4 million cups of tea in 5 years, this Kolkata-based brand is ready to win the offline market

Palak Agarwal
Daily Capsule
Rallying India's startups to win the battle against COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Bank of Baroda extends financial support worth Rs 2,300 Cr to MSMEs

Press Trust of India

Government to set up panel to give clearances in 3-month time frame for businesses: Gadkari

Press Trust of India

This IIT-Kharagpur alum gave up investment banking to launch a night skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

Started with Rs 30,000, Lavish is clocking Rs 20 lakh revenue by selling handmade items online

Bhavya Kaushal

From launching anti-hangover drinks to spearheading pharma industry, the top SMB stories this week

Palak Agarwal

Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh govt to set up Rs 200 Cr fund for MSMEs

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru