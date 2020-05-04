Telangana govt launches online kirana stores with CAIT and GlobalLinker

In an effort to digitise the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and reduce the impact of coronavirus on the financial health of this segment, government of Telangana announced the launch of e-stores in the state in association with Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and GlobalLinker. With the help of kiranalinker.in, people can easily buy groceries and other essential goods online amidst the restrictions in the state.









Commenting on the launch, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Govt. (Industries and Commerce) highlighted how the present times demand MSMEs to digitise. He said, "In the current scenario, digitisation is the need of the hour since it is vital for consumers to get essential commodities at their doorstep. I invite and urge all traders of the state to create their e-stores to enable convenient online shopping for the people of Telangana and help kickstart the economy post-lockdown.”





KiranaLinker allows traditional grocers to create their eStore in a matter of minutes with integrated payment gateway and logistics solutions. This service is particularly relevant during the lockdown with restricted movement and social distancing becoming the norm. Consumers can stay safe at home while ordering essential commodities online from their local kirana. Soon, this service will be extended to businesses beyond essential commodities and a portal – www.bharatemarket.in – will be functional.





Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General of CAIT urged every grocer in the state to sign up on the digital platform while Sameer Vakil, Co-founder and CEO of GlobalLinker said the online kirana stores will "benefit the store owner while allowing better access to consumers during the period of lockdown and beyond.”





The initiative was already launched in Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Telangana is the first state government to give this initiative a launchpad.





India on Monday entered into the third phase of the lockdown which will end on May 17. The nationwide lockdown is imposed by the Central government to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.