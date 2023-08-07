National Handloom Day: PM Modi launches repository portal for Indian textiles and craft

During the National Handloom Day celebration held at Bharat Mandapan in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the e-portal 'Bhartiya Vastra evam Shilp Kosh - A Repository of Textiles and Crafts.'

The portal has been developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles. It aims to create a comprehensive catalogue of India's diverse clothing on a single platform.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister highlighted how the rich tapestry of Indian clothing and textiles is a mirror of the country's vibrant cultural heritage. He also emphasised the importance of preserving and celebrating this diversity.

"I had previously envisioned the idea of cataloguing and consolidating the diversity in our clothing into a single platform. Today, I am delighted to witness that it has been achieved through the launch of this portal," he said.

The e-portal promises to be a valuable resource for those interested in exploring and understanding the clothing traditions in India. It has a craft atlas, a cultural artefact display, and a visual museum, among other things.

During the event, the PM also informed that the turnover of the khadi and village industries has reached more than Rs 1.3 lakh crore, as compared to around Rs 30,000 crore nine years ago. “With the spirit of Vocal for Local, the citizens are buying indigenous products wholeheartedly and it has become a mass movement,” he said.

In his address, he discussed various government initiatives designed to promote cottage industries and handlooms, such as the 'One District One Product' scheme, the Government e-Marketplace, the Mudra Yojana, skill training programmes, and so on.

The celebration of National Handloom Day was initiated by the government eight years ago, with the first one taking place on August 7, 2015.

Explaining the significance of this date, the PM said, "There was a reason for the government to select this specific date. On this day (in 1905), the Swadeshi Andolan was launched. It went beyond just boycotting foreign goods; it symbolised a path towards the economic independence of our nation."