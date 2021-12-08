National MSME Expedition team reaches Lucknow

A National MSME Expedition team, which is on a journey of about 3500 kms across five states to make people aware about various Government schemes, has reached Lucknow. This expedition team was created by MSME Minister Narayan Rane Tute, who flagged it off on November 27 from Delhi.

The team has reached Lucknow after travelling by road from Delhi to Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Agra, Firozabad, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Banaras in Uttar Pradesh, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Buxar, Arra, Patna, Chhapra, Champaran in Bihar. It also visited Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sultanpur, and Kannauj in UP.

Addressing the participants of the expedition team, UP Minister for MSME, Siddharth Nath Singh, said, MSME has a special place among all the economic development related departments of the government. He suggested bringing all industry related issues under the purview of MSME.

The members of the campaign team met senior officers in these States to publicise various schemes of MSMEs through several meetings.

This campaign, organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', is organising 50 MSME meetings in rural areas and 25 MSME meetings in urban areas. So far, this expedition team has travelled and participated in a number of meetings and has encouraged thousands of people for self-employment.

Rane had tweeted that MSMEs have emerged as the growth engine of the economy and are helpful to give a boost to the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Recently, addressing an event at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Rane also urged the Indian entrepreneurs to take advantage of closure of factories in China. He said that Indian industrialists should start manufacturing the products which are no longer produced in China.

"At present, India's manufacturing share is nearly 6 percent. If we add another 10 percent, our GDP would increase significantly. This will help the country become a superpower," the minister added.