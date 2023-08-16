National Institute of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to organise MSME loan mela on August 18

The National Institute of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, an entity under the Ministry of MSME, is organising an MSME loan mela on August 18.

The event, which will be hosted at the institute's campus in Hyderabad, will feature specialised financial products and exclusive services tailored for MSMEs.

Many private and public sector banks, including State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Canara Bank, will participate in the mela.

Entrepreneurs participating in the event, which is free of charge, are required to present documents such as their CV, Aadhar card, GST or PAN number, Udyog Aadhar or Udyam (if registered), transaction or bank history for the past three years (if available), and a draft project report.

“The MSME loan mela will surely extend essential financial aid to MSMEs,” Union Minister Narayan Rane said in a post on X. The mela demonstrates the government’s commitment to offer every possible support to strengthen MSMEs, he added.

MSMEs often face challenges in securing loans from traditional banking institutions, including stringent eligibility criteria and lack of collateral. They also face difficulties in presenting comprehensive financial history due to the informal nature of many MSME businesses. A study by investment banking company Avendus Capital estimates that the MSME sector faces a credit gap of $530 billion.

At the loan mela, participants can expect a range of benefits such as short-term loans with flexible repayment options, quick approval and disbursal, collateral-free loans, low-interest rates, and minimal or low processing fees.